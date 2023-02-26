Hange steals the spotlight in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 trailer

The main trailer for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 was released on Saturday, February 25, 2023. It brought with it a particularly interesting look at the events ahead.

There are several shots of Rumbling being led by Eren. There are also additional scenes of what looks like Eren's friends meeting and talking to him in the world of the Paths.

What is intriguing is that the main trailer for Attack on Titan final season part 3 seems to primarily focus on Zoe Hange, the current leader of the Survey Corps. While she’s not necessarily more present in the trailer than any other character in terms of screen time, her appearances typically focus solely on her and feature her voiceover in the moment.

Needless to say, fans are beginning to question what fate may await Hange in the first part of the final season's premiere, which will be released on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Attack on Titan final season part 3 trailer sees Hange leading from the front lines, but at what cost?

The main trailer for Attack on Titan final season part 3 begins with shots of the Rumbling approaching Hange and the Survey Corps’ current location. Hange herself is seen terrified in the opening shots of the trailer, seemingly realizing what’s happening. Fans then see her several scenes later, a thunderspear in each hand and a morose yet determined expression on her face.

Hange’s next appearance in the trailer is her traversing through a town, with the thunderspears still in her hands. She says something to Levi here, but unfortunately, there isn’t a subtitled version of the trailer available to stream yet.

However, she seems to be saying something sad to him, as she’s suddenly revealed to be racing towards the Colossal Titans of the Rumbling themselves.

Unfortunately, this is her final appearance in the trailer and leaves fans with a confusing and worrisome note about her fate. While the trailer doesn’t outwardly say that she’ll die as a result of her confrontation with the Colossal Titans, it’s hard to imagine any other outcome.

Between the heat they give off, the size of the Titans themselves, and how numerous they are, it’s hard to see how she could possibly survive.

At the very least, even if she does survive, her apparent holding off of the Rumbling is likely for a greater purpose. The most likely answer is to allow her allies to flee the Rumbling and make it to Eren in order to stop it.

While the trailer doesn’t allude to this in any apparent way, it seems to be the most logical explanation, especially given her aforementioned status as Survey Corps captain.

