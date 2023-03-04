Hange Zoe's sacrifice in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 leads to a peaceful ending for the character

The first part of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 has just finished broadcasting, and viewers have been left in awe and horror of what transpired in the 1-hour special episode. The episode mostly followed the manga, albeit Mappa did rearrange the sequence of events to provide maximum impact on the anime-only viewers.

Part 3 was divided into 3 individual sections, but it would be remiss to call them episodes. In the first section, the series finally drew Hange Zoe’s character to a conclusion, as was heavily, and perhaps a little carelessly, foreshadowed in the trailer. However, the manner of this conclusion, instead of being tragic, has led the beloved character to a peaceful, if not happy, ending.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 part 1. The article will refer to Hange as “they” since their gender is listed as “ambiguous.”

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 gives Hange Zoe’s character a fitting farewell

In the first segment, after the alliance force, or what remained of it, reached Odhia and began repairing the aircraft. Floch, who had followed them, tried to stall them for a time and ended up losing his life. However, just before the mechanics from Hizuru were able to finish the aircraft, Eren’s Rumbling reached the mainland.

As the cadets began arguing about who should stay behind to stop the titans so that the others can move on ahead, Hange stepped up and handed the position of commander of the Survey Corps over to a shocked Armin. Hange bade their comrades farewell and shared a tender moment of camaraderie with Levi before they flew off and jumped head-first into the advancing Titans.

A soothing end for Hange Zoe in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3

What followed was a brilliant sequence of Hange Zoe showing their skills and dedication and stalling the Rumbling long enough for the others to escape via the finished Airplane. Annie, Falco, and Gabi were left with Lady Azumabito on a ship away from the fight.

However, Hange’s cape soon caught fire due to the increased temperature rising from the Titans’ skins. They slowly succumbed to their death as their comrades watched from afar. After their fiery demise, Hange woke up in what can be assumed to be an afterlife of sorts. They found themselves lying inside a crater made from a Titan’s footprint.

Hange reunited with their deceased comrades in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 (Image via Mappa)

As they worried about their comrades, they heard Erwin’s voice saying that Hange had done their duty. They saw Erwin, Mike, and Moblit welcoming them back, as well as Keith Shadis and Sasha Braus behind them. With a relieved sigh, Hage took Moblit’s hand and began to update their departed friends about what was going on in the mortal world.

Final thoughts

Hange takes Moblit's hands in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 (Image via Mappa)

Hange Zoe is undoubtedly one of the most popular characters in the series. Their character arc, while mostly flat, has been layered and arching, with the singular consistency being their obsession with Titans. Hange is a scientist at heart and a strategist by creed, but there exists a pure thirst for knowledge and new discoveries that has endeared the character to everyone.

Would fans have preferred that Hange Zoe had lived? Undoubtedly. But given that this is Attack on Titan, no one expected a happy ending. However, Hange leaving the mortal world in the pursuit of their duty, meeting their end at the hands of their beloved Titans, and then waking up in the afterlife and reuniting with their friends is likely the best outcome that could have been hoped for under the circumstances.

Hange finds peace in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 (Image via Mappa)

Not only does this validate what Hange Zoe has done to observe their duty, but it also gives the viewers hope for other characters who were lost along the way, Sasha and Erwin being foremost among them. While Hange’s end is not a happy or fair one, it carries a certain sense of romanticism, a notion of resignation and peace. Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 part 1 gives viewers hope that death is not just an end, it brings both peace and freedom as well.

