Attack on Titan: Why did Eren laugh when Sasha died? Eren’s mental state, explored

Over the course of several anime in history, fans have come across many characters who have undergone rapid shifts in their personalities throughout the series. Attack on Titan is one such franchise. When the anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama's series debuted in 2013, it shot to fame within the otaku community. However, it was Eren Yeager's presence that significantly contributed to shaping the story into what it is now.

The presence of a protagonist is one of the most essential and challenging elements to develop in speculative fiction(s). Even a good plot might be ruined by a weak main character. Meanwhile, a strong protagonist can elevate an unremarkable tale into a profoundly meaningful drama. Based on these standards, Eren Yeager stands out as one of the anime fantasy protagonists that have been most expertly developed.

As such, this article will delve into the character's mental state and how it changed so much over the years that an idealistic, caring hero turned into a laughing mess upon hearing about his friend Sasha's death.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Attack on Titan series.

Eren's laugh upon hearing Sasha's death in Attack on Titan is much more complex than it looks

Eren's worldview at the beginning of Attack on Titan was much different from the one his adult version develops later on

A young Eren (Image via Wit Studios)

Attack on Titan initially presented Eren Yeager as someone with a rigid black-and-white view of the world. He was a child living in a post-apocalyptic world where he witnessed the destruction of his home and his mother being eaten by a Titan, a terror that no one could have comprehended.

As he experienced constant betrayals and had his ideas about the world and his own family disproven, tragedies continued to befall him. To top it all off, he possessed the horrific power of a Titan that served as the foundation for his entire worldview.

Eren comes to learn the truth about Reiner and Berthold (Image via Wit Studios)

With such a tragic backdrop, it was easy to glean Eren's behavior and understand his motivations. His anger was to be expected from a traumatized child brought up in that environment. He was not a side character that the author added to illustrate a point. Even if readers failed to identify with Eren Yeager, they could still see how his world produced him and made him fit into its frame.

Knowing the truth of the world was instrumental for Eren to requestion his ideals

Eren in his Titan state during the raid at Liberio (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Although the entire AoT fandom would have enjoyed seeing Eren wipe out all Titans and bring peace to the inhabitants of Paradis Island, certain events compelled him to alter his viewpoint from a simple black-and-white one to a more complex one involving sacrifices for the greater good.

The essence of a good story is its developed characters. It is impossible for the character the viewer encounters at the very beginning to be the same as one at the conclusion of the narrative. There must be observable alterations, advancements, and notable changes in their personality.

When creating strong protagonists, authors typically give them room to grow. This development is easily evident in Eren's situation, who did not retain the same persona from the opening act of the series. He changed into a far more captivating, psychologically complex, and intriguing person.

Eren's worldview begins shifting (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Eren's vengeance was entirely fixated on eradicating the Titans from the face of the earth. He exhibited traits of binary morality that made using the kind of violence he conducted easier.

However, Attack on Titan was written in a manner that changed Eren's character as a result of his experiences. First, as a soldier who witnessed the injustice of the system and the corruption of his human society up close. Then, as someone who witnessed his entire worldview disintegrate and shatter into pieces. Eren was forced to rethink his ideals after the complete truth of the twisted world he resided in was revealed. Moreover, his relationship with his nemeses, i.e., the Titans, was completely altered as a result of it.

Attack on Titan’s turning point came in the form of the Survey Corps' attack on Liberio

The Survey Corps preparing to attack Liberio (Image via MAPPA Studios)

By the time the Survey Corps attacked Liberio, Eren significantly gained more self-control and refrained from his earlier temper tantrums and rants. This made the conversation he had with Reiner crucial. He patiently bid his time and gathered knowledge about Marley and its residents. He even admitted that not all of them were evil and stopped hating them.

When the surprise attack began, he maintained his composure and was able to spot crucial turning points that favor the Survey Corps. He was even undeterred by the sight of dead children, a sight which would have definitely repulsed a younger version of the Attack on Titan’s protagonist.

The superficiality of Eren’ laughter upon hearing Sasha’s death

Sasha succumbs to her wounds (Image via MAPPA Studios)

In the grim world of Attack on Titan, deaths had been a common occurrence. It was impossible to grow attached to a character for fear of them winding up in the otherworld in the next chapter/episode. However, fans of the show were particularly affected by one death more so than others.

During the events of the attack on Liberio, Sasha Blouse passed away after being shot by Gabi. Mikasa, Armin, and several of her comrades were visibly distraught as they huddled around her body. However, what truly alarmed them was when Eren started laughing.

Sasha stealing meat from the officer's storehouse (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While fans of Attack on Titan were perplexed at Eren’s actions, a retrospective look at the scene would reveal the reasons behind his laughter. At first glance, Eren's response appeared callous. Moreover, several of his subsequent behaviours later in the series caused the audience to assume the worst about him.

Eren was devastated by Sasha's passing. However, because of what he experienced and what he had to do to save the Eldians, hearing Sasha's final words made sense to him and brought back memories of when they were younger, and it was easier to hate the Titans for the devastation they had caused. However, this perception completely changed when he uncovered the secrets in his father’s basement and upon kissing Historia Reed’s hand.

To Eren, Sasha’s dying words, “Meat…,” seemed fitting and yet, in several ways, haunting. She remained much the same throughout the events of Attack on Titan. Despite facing losses herself, her essential character remained unchanged.

While her last words were an indication of her being the food hoarder, it raised far more disturbing thoughts within Eren's mind. More so when he realized that he was never meant to be the savior of humanity and was simply another tool at the hands of fate. Therefore, when the cruel irony of his position as a living being was put at stake, he couldn't help but laugh at his futility as a human/Titan shifter.

In conclusion

An adult Eren during the events of Season 4 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Since its inception, Attack on Titan has been much like a brush dipped in black ink. It depicted the events in a largely post-apocalyptic world where death was common and humanity was on the brink of extermination.

Despite such grim circumstances, Eren began his journey in Attack on Titan as a determined individual willing to lay down his life for the greater good. Owing to his character’s evolution and his recent actions, many fans distanced themselves from him.

However, Eren’s character was also intriguing and couldn't be brushed off as belonging to the quintessential villain. His character depicted layers, each being more complex than the previous one.

