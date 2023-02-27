Every character who is likely to die in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3

With Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 around the corner, fans are speculating about possible deaths in the series. The franchise upholds the vision of a dark world where anyone can meet their end at any time. Even among all the uncertainties, some characters seem more fated to die than others.

Moreover, the series' mangaka, Hajime Isayama, has long gathered a reputation for being the shonen writer who is responsible for killing off major characters. As the endgame approaches, it is natural to ponder upon who is next to kick the bucket.

Attack on Titan ended its long serialization in Shonen Jump in April 2021, which is how manga readers already know of all the deaths to be expected in the anime series. However, that is true if the anime follows the manga's resolution. The following list speculates on the possible list of characters fated to die, in no particular order of importance.

Disclaimer: This article contains anime and manga spoilers from Attack on Titan.

Eren Yeager and four other characters who are likely to die in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3

1) Hange

Hange with a determined expression in Attack on Titan (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Heading the list is Hange, who has done a good job serving as Commander Erwin's subordinate, but fans are left wondering about her fate by the end of the series. Levi, Hange, and Erwin comprise one of the fandom's favorite trios. With Erwin already dead, and Isayama's morbid storytelling style, it would be wise to expect the worst for the 14th Survey Corps Commander.

Hange and Levi are predicted to be a key players in the final battle against Eren Yeager. Hence, it will not be surprising to see Hange sacrifice herself to save the rest of her team. The ominous foreshadowing in the trailer that centers on Hange in different scenes also hints that time might be up for this fan favorite character.

2) Zeke

Zeke in his Beast Titan form (Image via Studio MAPPA)

After the end of the last part of season 4, fans are left confused about Zeke Yeager's fate. Attack on Titan portrays him as a seemingly immortal character, not only surviving after Levi's attack on his Beast Titan but also escaping from a Titan's stomach. In part 2 of season 4, Zeke is revealed to have been absorbed into Eren's glowing tentacles as his younger brother starts transforming.

Whether or not Zeke dies is a matter of contention. It is unlikely that one of the most impactful and fan-favorite antagonists will have his death written in such an underwhelming manner. However, if he is alive, fans are convinced that the former Beast Titan's death makes sense as he has nothing left to live for.

Some are even speculating that the older Yeager brother's final death would be at the hands of his arch-nemesis Levi Ackermann. Others are hoping to see more of a redemption arc culminating in self-sacrifice.

3) Levi

Levi's bandaged face and drooping shoulders as he faces away convey that life can take down even humanity's strongest soldier (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Despite many fans being heartbroken, Levi is one of the most likely characters to be killed off. Being humanity's strongest soldier, he isn't in the finest shape to face Eren and a horde of Colossal Titans. His battle with Zeke has caused permanent damage to his seemingly invulnerable body.

Even in the Attack on Titan trailer, his injury and severe disfigurement is evident from his bandaged face. Moreover, he lost two fingers. If he dies, his decision to continue fighting in this condition might come back to haunt him. However, his death might spur his surviving relative, Mikasa Ackerman, to step out of his shadow. She can then take up the mantle of humanity's strongest soldier and continue the fight till the end with renewed vigor.

4) Reiner

Reiner Braun's horrified expression in Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 main trailer (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Reiner wanted to end his life not too long ago. He put himself in danger and came dangerously close to killing himself. He has agreed to work with his new comrades to halt the Rumbling. However, it wouldn't be shocking if part of his motivation was to die in their place.

Reiner Braun is a man crippled with guilt and plagued by severe mental torment. He had even offered to be sacrificed before. If he were to save his young cousin, he could finally get the chance to pass away as the hero he always imagined himself to be. Reiner's death would also make sense from the storytelling perspective, especially if Gabi were to inherit his Armored Titan. She could accomplish his dream.

5) Eren

Eren Yeager's sordid expression conveys the dark tone of Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Eren Yeager's death is imminent as the protagonist turned big bad of Attack on Titan. His death or the destruction of all countries except Paradis seems to be the two plausible outcomes of the story. Eren is employing the Rumbling because of his prophetic ability and desire for it to come to pass. His actions over the years were geared towards this objective. However, people failed to realize it.

His progression from being a kid hell-bent on revenge to a seeming misanthrope feels natural, considering the war-torn world of Paradis. It would be completely plausible if he were to die in some of the scenarios he envisions. All the people he cared about who are still alive resolved their conflicts to preserve the world. Perhaps being the final villain had been his plan all along!

Hajime Isayama's ability to surprise readers at every turn might cause characters beyond these five to meet their end. Do you agree with this list, or is it missing an entry? Let us know down below!

Poll : 0 votes