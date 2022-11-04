Hunter x Hunter: 5 Characters who can beat Hisoka (and 5 who never stood a chance)

After waiting nearly four years for the Hunter x Hunter manga to return, fans finally fulfilled their wishes as manga author Yoshihiro Togashi is back from his long hiatus. He was having persistent health issues, due to which he had to take an extended break starting in November 2018.

During this hiatus, several fan-favorite characters were missed by the fans, one of which was Hisoka Morow. With Hisoka having made his long-awaited appearance in the Hunter x Hunter manga in chapter 392 with a new look, let's take a look at how he compares in strength with other characters in the series.

Isaac Netero and 4 other Hunter x Hunter characters who can beat Hisoka

1) Chrollo Lucilfer

Chrollo Lucilfer as seen in the Hunter x Hunter anime (Image via Madhouse)

Chrollo Lucilfer is extremely strong, as Machi claimed that he could easily overpower Hisoka. He is a specialist, having the ability Skill Hunter through which he can steal the techniques of any of his opponents, given that he is able to match all its conditions.

After returning to normal from Kurapika's Judgment Chain, Chrollo collected a few new Nen abilities, after which he accepted Hisoka's challenge and subsequently defeated him at Heaven's Arena.

2) Meruem

Meruem as seen in the Hunter x Hunter anime (Image via Madhouse)

Meruem was the King of Chimera Ants and the pinnacle of evolution since he was created by the Chimera Ant Queen. He was stronger than his Royal Guards, who were considered a force to be reckoned with.

In his battle against Isaac Netero, he barely got injured, as the difference in power between the two giants was clearly evident, with Isaac Netero having to give his all. In the end, the only way Netero could deal any damage to Netero was by using his Poor Man's Rose.

3) Isaac Netero

Isaac Netero as seen in the Hunter x Hunter anime (Image via Madhouse)

Isaac Netero was the 12th chairman of the Hunter Association and was known as the strongest Nen user at the time. While he was extremely strong in his old age, being able to provide competition to Chimera Ant King Meruem, he was known to be twice as strong when he was young.

During the Hunter selection exam, Netero took Hisoka's interview, where he asked him why he wanted to become a hunter, who he had his eyes on, and who he didn't want to fight. Hisoka answered all the questions but slipped out his malice while saying he wanted to fight Netero. However, the latter didn't consider Hisoka to be a worthy enough opponent.

4) Illumi Zoldyck

Illumi Zoldyck as seen in the Hunter x Hunter anime (Image via Madhouse)

Illumi Zoldyck is the 11th member of the Phantom Troupe and the eldest among all Zoldyck siblings. He has a give-and-take relationship with Hisoka, where they both help each other for their own means. However, the assassin believes that one of them will end up killing the other.

With such belief in himself, Illumi is bound to have a devised plan to defeat Hisoka when the day comes. As for his abilities, he can use BodyAlteration to disguise himself, Hypnotic Spell to control his targets, and Corpse Control to create needle people who can do his bidding.

5) Kurapika

Kurapika as seen in the Hunter x Hunter anime (Image via Madhouse)

Kurapika is the last survivor of the Kurta clan and a member of the Zodiacs with the codename "Rat." Normally, he is a conjurer. However, when he activates his Scarlet Eyes, he becomes a Specialist, which helps him activate Emperor Time.

If Kurapika were to activate his Emperor Time, his efficiency would increase to 100%, making him practically invincible. The only disadvantage is that for every second Kurapika spends under Emperor Time, he loses one hour from his lifespan.

Killua Zoldyck and 4 other Hunter x Hunter characters who never stood a chance against Hisoka

1) Gon Freecss

Gon Freecss as seen in the Hunter x Hunter anime (Image via Madhouse)

While Gon Freecss is the protagonist of Hunter x Hunter, he is nowhere close to beating Hisoka. The two had previously fought at Heaven's Arena where Hisoka dominatingly defeated his adversary.

Later, Gon learned Nen extensively, creating his own Nen ability called Jajanken. The ability itself took too long to charge, which was more than enough time for Hisoka to defeat Gon.

Moreover, during his fight against Neferopitou, Gon ended up sacrificing all his innate Nen ability to get a strength boost. While he was successful in beating the Royal Guard, he lost all access to his nen.

2) Killua Zoldyck

Killua Zoldyck as seen in the Hunter x Hunter anime (Image via Madhouse)

While Killua is certainly more efficient at using Nen than Gon, his technique needs some sharpening before he can defeat the likes of Hisoka. He has mostly focused on Transmutation ability, allowing him to create techniques related to lightning, the most popular of which is Godspeed.

When Killua used his Godspeed, he was able to put up a fight against Chimera Ant Menthuthuyoupi by making use of his speed. However, Killua's speed alone would not be enough to defeat Hisoka, as he may need to come up with some other Nen techniques.

3) Leorio Paradinight

Leorio Paradinight as seen in the Hunter x Hunter anime (Image via Madhouse)

Leorio Paradinight is a member of the Zodiacs with the codename "Bear." He is currently studying to become a doctor and joined the Zodiacs upon being given the opportunity to explore the Dark Continent.

While he is one of Gon's closest friends, he is a weak character who is nowhere close to Hisoka in strength. While he was able to punch Ging Freecss using his Nen abilities, the punch itself was only as strong as his physical strength.

4) Kalluto Zoldyck

Kalluto Zoldyck as seen in the Hunter x Hunter anime (Image via Madhouse)

Kalluto Zoldyck is the fourth member of the Phantom Troupe, who replaced Hisoka after he defected from the group. While he is a prodigy, being able to get selected into the Phantom Troupe at a very young age, Kalluto believes himself to be the weakest member of the group.

Also, his abilities are not efficient enough to defeat Hisoka, given how they are more suited for surveillance missions. His Surveillance Paper Dolls ability allows him to listen to any conversation if his paper doll is around the subject. Meanwhile, his other ability, Dance of the Serpent Bite, could easily be evaded by Hisoka.

5) Machi Komacine

Machi Komacine as seen in the Hunter x Hunter anime (Image via Madhouse)

Machi Komacine is the third member of the Phantom Troupe. She is valuable to her group given how she possesses Nen Stiches ability, which allows her to sew any wound or body parts back into their real position.

As for her attacking ability, Nen Threads gets weaker with the increase in length of the thread. Thus, Hisoka, who uses Bungee Gum, can easily stay away from it, making her attacks weaker. Subsequently, Hisoka is bound to become the victor.

These were our picks of Hunter x Hunter characters who could beat Hisoka and those who never stood a chance. If you feel that we have missed out any, do comment down below.

Poll : 0 votes