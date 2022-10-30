Hunter x Hunter chapter 392: Hisoka is back, Phantom Troupe reappear and is set to fight Heil-Ly assassin

Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter chapter 392 is finally out.

This chapter saw the long-awaited return of fan-favorite character, Hisoka Morow. He is a highly wanted man by both Xi-Yu and Cha-R families, as both look forward to using his services to increase their chances of winning the Succession Contest.

Meanwhile, Hinrigh was on the search for Heil-Ly’s hideout, when he was attacked by three of Moreno Prudo’s men. Given no other choice, Hinrigh fought back and killed one of them out in the open, which caused a commotion. It is yet to be seen how Hinrigh will get out of this situation, however, one of the last panels did see him call out to Misha.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 392 reveals Hisoka’s new look, Heil-Ly assassin challenges the Phantom Troupe

Misha Hao helping out Hinrigh by using her nen ability (Image via Shueisha)

Hunter x Hunter chapter 392, titled Intel, resumes from where the previous chapter of the manga ended as the fight between Hinrigh and Moreno Prudo’s men causes a commotion. This is when the Xi-Yu family’s deceased ex-member, Misha Hao’s post-death nen ability starts taking effect as she attached herself to Padaille to dispose him of at a discreet location.

Misha and Hinrigh manage to convince the soldier that they know each other and are in an argument which heated up, causing them to fight. The soldier ignores the matter and instantly looks for a way to earn some money as he offers to give Hinrigh Heil-Ly’s boss’s location in exchange for money. They agree on a 50 million deal with a 30 million advance for the same.

Hisoka as seen in Hunter x Hunter chapter 392 (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Zakuro and Lynch, who had split away from Hinrigh to search for Hisoka, are still on their search as Zakuro makes use of his nen ability to search for people about 6'2" in height. For this, they had Lynch punch every suspicious person they laid their eyes upon given how unaware they were of Hisoka’s abilities, and the possibility of him having disguised himself.

They finally find the real Hisoka, however, he has a new look. He is wearing civilian clothes and has his hair down, giving him a completely different look. As Lynch tries to question, Hisoka retorts back and instinctively gives her a counterblow, knocking her down. Zakuro is left shaking after witnessing the difference in strength as he asks Hisoka to follow him back to the Xi-Yu family hideout.

Cha-R underboss Wang and his men as seen in Hunter x Hunter chapter 392 (Image via Shueisha)

Elsewhere, Tsudonke, one of Cha-R’s family members, is seen wanting to purchase autograph papers as he too has been searching for Hisoka alongside other Cha-R family members. The family’s underboss, Wang is wary of Hisoka as he is aware of him being a floor master at Heaven’s Arena. He is also not comfortable with how the Phantom Troupe works as he hopes Hisoka takes them out for him.

Phantom Troupe prepare to fight Luini (Image via Shueisha)

Back at the Cha-R hideout, fans finally get to see the Phantom Troupe back in action as Phinks, Nobunaga, and Feitan wait for the search team to return. This is when one of Heil-Ly’s assassins, Luini, makes his flash entrance as he seemingly tears open the door and taunts the Phantom Troupe for a fight.

Final thoughts on Hunter x Hunter chapter 392

Hunter x Hunter chapter 392 has brought back the Phantom Troupe as fans can expect them to fight Luini in a 3v1 battle. While this fight could take up the majority of the next chapter, we could also receive an update on Morena Prudo. Two of her men had run away from the fight against Hinrigh to ask for advice from the woman herself. Given how this chapter did not give an update on the same, fans can expect Morena Prudo to appear in Hunter x Hunter chapter 393.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 393 will be released on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 12 am JST.

