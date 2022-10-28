Hunter x Hunter Special Gon & Killua PV released, Yoshihiro Togashi Exhibition -PUZZLE- details revealed

As previously announced by Weekly Shonen Jump, the official YouTube channel of Shonen Jump released a Hunter x Hunter special Gon & Killua PV on October 28, 2022, at 12 am JST. The promotional video majorly featured Gon and Killua as their voice actors returned for the production of the same.

The promotional video was also released to commemorate the start of the Yoshihiro Togashi Exhibition -PUZZLE-. The exhibition will feature some of Yoshiro Togashi's impressive artworks from all of his works, including Hunter x Hunter, YuYu Hakusho, and Level E.

Shonen Jump releases Hunter x Hunter Special Gon & Killua PV

Shonen Jump's official YouTube channel JUMP COMICS CHANNEL premiered a special Hunter x Hunter Gon & Killua promotional video on October 28, 2022, at 12 am JST.

The promotional video was 1 minute 14 seconds long, and it majorly featured Gon Freecss and Killua Zoldyck from the manga. The PV depicted their long journey together facing several adversities, as it provided fans with several glimpses from the series.

Megumi Han and Mariya Ise voice Gon and Killua in the special PV (Image via Sportskeeda)

Both Gon and Killua were voiced by their anime voice actors, Megumi Han and Mariya Ise, respectively. Fans loved hearing the voice actors as their anime counterparts again, as the PV was successful in drawing the fans back in time through nostalgia.

Lastly, the PV revealed that Hunter x Hunter volume 37 is set to be released on November 4, 2022. Along with that, the PV also revealed details on the Yoshihiro Togashi Exhibition -PUZZLE-.

Yoshihiro Togashi Exhibition -PUZZLE- opens for first half

Yoshihiro Togashi Exhibition -PUZZLE- opens (Image via Shueisha)

As mentioned above, the special Hunter x Hunter Gon & Killua PV also commomerated the start of the Yoshihiro Togashi Exhibition -PUZZLE-. The exhibition event is set to feature some of the best artworks from his manga, such as Hunter x Hunter, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Level E.

Tickets for the first half of the event are already on sale, and it will take place from October 28 to November 30. Meanwhile, the second half of the event is set to take place from December 1, 2022 to January 9, 2023. The tickets for the same will be on sale starting Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10 am JST.

One can purchase the tickets for the exhibition from the official website of Togashi-ten. As for the venue, the Yoshihiro Togashi Exhibition -PUZZLE- is set to take place at Mori Arts Center Gallery in Tokyo, Japan.

With information surrounding the exhibition subject to change without notice, the event holders have advised patrons to check the official website for the latest information and any possible changes to the same.

Poll : 0 votes