Togashi Yoshihiro Chronicle to include Yu Yu Hakusho and Hunter X Hunter, to be released in October

Following the release of Hunter x Hunter chapter 391, Shonen Jump Remix is set to release the Togashi Yoshihiro Chronicle on October 28. The series, which will span across eight volumes, will feature a collection of all the compiled works by the manga author, namely, Ten de Showaru Cupid, Yu Yu Hakusho, Level E, and Hunter x Hunter.

In the meantime, Yoshihiro Togashi is back with Hunter x Hunter as chapter 391 dropped on Shuesiha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue 47. The chapter release included a color lead page, featuring Gon from HxH and Yusuke Urameshi from Yu Yu Hakusho.

Hunter x Hunter's Greed Island arc to feature in the Togashi Yoshihiro Chronicle

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks YOSHIHIRO TOGASHI CHRONICLE BOOK will be released on October-28 YOSHIHIRO TOGASHI CHRONICLE BOOK will be released on October-28 https://t.co/Hi9C7yAEqc

Shonen Jump Remix is set to release the Togashi Yoshihiro Chronicle on October 28, 2022, with Yu Yu Hakusho's protagonist, Yusuke Urameshi on the cover.

This will be an eight-volume series, set to feature all of Yoshihiro Togashi's works for Shueisha - Ten de Showaru Cupid, Yu Yu Hakusho, Level E, and Hunter x Hunter. The first volume will have 468 pages, more than double the size of a compiled manga volume.

While it has been confirmed that the series will feature Yu Yu Hakusho's Dark Tournament Arc and HxH's Greed Island Arc, there's yet to be an announcement made over Ten de Showaru Cupid and Level E.

Meanwhile, the second volume from the series is scheduled for release on November 11. The volume will feature Killua Zoldyck on the cover, with other information yet to be revealed.

The series is set to be released bi-weekly, as Volume 3 of the Togashi Yoshihiro Chronicle will be released later on November 25, two weeks after November 11.

HxH manga returns from its 4-year hiatus

Nearly four years after the series went on hiatus, Hunter x Hunter is finally back with its chapter 391 on Weekly Shonen Jump. The chapter featuring Yusuke Urameshi on the lead cover page was surprising for many fans as they don't have a clue what it hints towards.

Hunter❌Hunter @HxHSource Yoshihiro Togashi's author comment from Shonen Jump issue #47 Yoshihiro Togashi's author comment from Shonen Jump issue #47 https://t.co/uHQvF3WN89

As for the author's comments this week, Togashi went on to remember Kazuki Takahashi after his sad demise earlier this year. It was only recently reported that the latter died while trying to help in a rescue.

He also recalled a jinx that the two authors seemingly made in their titles, which he found to be hilarious.

Hunter❌Hunter @HxHSource Context: Similar to English, "jinx" in Japanese is a bad or good omen, but he's talking about the white star ☆ , known as lucky charm title or lucky star that many manga works have. In this case, 幽☆遊☆白書 (Yu Yu Hakusho) and ＹＵ－ＧＩ－ＯＨ！(遊☆戯☆王). Context: Similar to English, "jinx" in Japanese is a bad or good omen, but he's talking about the white star ☆ , known as lucky charm title or lucky star that many manga works have. In this case, 幽☆遊☆白書 (Yu Yu Hakusho) and ＹＵ－ＧＩ－ＯＨ！(遊☆戯☆王). https://t.co/sUWUrm3IbL

One fan pointed out what jinx the manga author was referring to.

Both Yoshihiro Togashi and Kazuki Takahashi had chosen to include two stars in their respective titles, Yu Yu Hakusho and Yu-Gi-Oh.

Don't forget to keep up with updates about the Togashi Yoshihiro Chronicle, releasing on October 28, 2022.

