Hunter x Hunter chapter 391: The Succession Contest intensifies, Xi-Yu family clash with Morena Prudo's men

Hunter x Hunter is finally back after its long-awaited return in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue 47. The manga series is back after about four years since it went on a hiatus owing to Togashi's persistent health problems. The manga author is now back on his desk to continue his popular series.

Hunter x Hunter is well into the Succession Contest Arc, as the king of the Kakin Empire, Nasubi Hui Guo Rou, has sent his princes on a voyage to the Dark Continent. As per his children's wishes, he declared that only the sole survivor of the voyage would inherit his throne, thus turning the Black Whale into a battlefield.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 391: The Xi-Yu family takes on Morena Prudo's men

The Xi-Yu family members split their search (Image via Viz Media)

Hunter x Hunter chapter 391 titled Clash: Part 2, continues right from where we left off in chapter 390 as the Xi-Yu family members, Zakuro Custard, Lynch Fullbokko, and Hinrigh Biganduffno take out the Heil-Ly family members along with a couple of soldiers. The situation caused people to panic as Hinrigh decided to split off from Zakuro and Lynch. He is seen going after the Heil-Ly woman who managed to get away, while Zakuro and Lynch go looking for Hisoka.

During Zakuro and Lynch's search for Hisoka, Zakuro makes use of his ability to spread tiny droplets of blood across the walls. These blood droplets have eyes on them and can surveil their surroundings for about 30-40 minutes. Zakuro is protective of them, thinking them all to be heroes, while Lynch is seen wondering how she would be able to kill them.

Hinrigh makes use of his ability (Image via Viz Media)

Meanwhile, Hinrigh has a brilliant idea and asks one of the civilian photographers for their cameras to look for a picture that had the woman in the background in order to track down her location. Upon finding one such photo, he borrows the camera with collateral. Hinrigh then uses his ability to transform the camera into a cat, which he decides to use in order to record the area and find the Heil-Ly family members.

On resuming his search, Hinrigh, however, is attacked by three of mafia boss Morena Prudo's men, Padaille, Quorolle, and Tevelares. Padaille, who always wanted to be reincarnated into a weapon to feel the contact that occurs when a weapon kills someone, was helped by Morena, who gave him the ability to turn his arm into any weapon of his choice. Transforming his arm into a hammer, Padaille attacks Hinrigh from behind.

The pigeons handcuff Padaille (Image via Viz Media)

Something that Morena's men fail to notice is how Hinrigh is surrounded by birds. Hinrigh conjured handcuffs into birds who were surveiling for enemies, and were to protect him by handcuffing his enemies. Padaille was the first one to suffer from this fate as he was caught by the pigeons. As Quorolle and Tevelares started open firing on the pigeons, they realized how invincible the pigeons were, given how they were handcuffs reinforced by Nen.

Hinrigh takes out Padaille (Image via Viz Media)

Padaille finds a second wind as he attacks Hinrigh by manipulating his arm into a nail gun. While he could have taken down Hinrigh with some help, his friends had already fled the scene. This allowed Hinrigh to execute the finishing blow by inserting Padaille's nailgun into his own head.

Final Thoughts on Hunter x Hunter chapter 391

Hunter x Hunter is finally back with some serious action, as the final sequence seems quite brutal. The battle for succession is getting intense as Heil-Ly family and Xi-Yu family were at each other's throats. Quorolle and Tevelares were already going to Morena Prudo for some advice to take down Hinrigh, while Zakuro and Lynch were still searching for Hisoka.

Fortunately, we won't have to wait long until the next chapter's release. Hunter x Hunter chapter 392 will be released on October 30, 2022.

