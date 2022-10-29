What to expect in Hunter X Hunter chapter 392?

Yoshihiro Togashi's popular manga series, Hunter x Hunter, is back as chapter 392 will be released on Monday, October 31, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the chapter will be available to read a day prior for most fans internationally, due to the difference in date and time, according to the varying time zones.

With the release of the upcoming chapter inching closer, fans of the series are looking forward to what will happen in future chapters. While the previous chapter focused much more on the Xi-Yu family and Morena Prudo's men, Hunter x Hunter chapter 392 could see Yoshihiro Togashi reintroduce us to some of the beloved characters from the series.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 392: Here's what you should expect

Hinrigh in the search for Heil-Ly hideout

Hinrigh attacked by Padaille (Image via Shueisha)

Hunter x Hunter chapter 391 ended with Hinrigh killing one of Morena Prudo's men, Padaille. During his search for Heil-Ly hideout, he was attacked by Padaille and two others, as the only way for him to defend himself was to kill Padaille using his own ability. After clearing the coast, Hinrigh might want to resume his search in Hunter x Hunter chapter 392, using his manipulator ability on camera.

Xi-Yu's deceased member Misha could show her ability

Hinrigh calls out for Xi-Yu family's deceased ex-member Misha (Image via Shueisha)

After killing Padaille out in the open, there was no chance that Hinrigh would get to resume his search without any hassles. Thus, one of the final manga panels sees Hinrigh calling out to his dead ex-member of the Xi-Yu family, Misha. In the next chapter, we could possibly witness Misha's abilities in action, as she could help Hinrigh manage the commotion that was set to take place.

Zakuro Custard and Lynch Fullbokko will continue their search for Hisoka Morow

Zakuro Custard and Lynch Fullbokko split away from Hinrigh (Image via Shueisha)

In chapter 391, fans saw how Zakuro Custard and Lynch Fullbokko split away from Hinrigh to search for Hisoka. They were seen searching for Hisoka within the tier as Zakuro used his nen ability to make his blood droplets surveil the floor for them. Given how the chapter only featured them in about 3 pages, the next chapter could show them to have a much more important role.

This opens up the possibility that Zakuro and Lynch might end up finding Hisoka Morow. Thus, in Hunter x Hunter chapter 392, we could see a 2v1 battle between the Xi-Yu family members and the former Phantom Troupe member.

Hisoka Morow as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

We might also get to know more on Hisoka's plans to kill the other Phantom Troupe members. He had already killed Shalnark and Kortopi, and had hired Illumi to join the Phantom Troupe to help them pursue Hisoka.

Phantom Trope could make their appearance

Phinks and Nobunaga as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Speaking of the Phantom Troupe, they too are on Black Whale 1 on their voyage to the Dark Continent. As orchestrated by Hisoka, Illumi has managed to lead the Phantom Troupe members in their search for Hisoka. Thus, fans could possibly see an encounter between Hisoka and the Phantom Troupe.

While this is not guaranteed to happen in Hunter x Hunter chapter 392, we could soon see this in any of the future chapters.

