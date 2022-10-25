Hunter x Hunter chapter 392: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Hunter x Hunter chapter 392 is set to be released on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 12 AM JST. The long-awaited and highly-anticipated return of author and illustrator Yoshihiro Togashi’s critically acclaimed manga continues this week with the release of issue 392.

With the series having only just returned to serialization after a hiatus, it remains to be seen if any spoiler information will become available for Hunter x Hunter chapter 392 during the week. As a result, fans should expect to know nothing about the issue aside from the release information up until the chapter is officially released.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Hunter x Hunter chapter 392, as well as speculates on what to expect from the issue’s events.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 392 continues manga’s legendary return to serialization with 2nd issue in as many weeks

Release date and time, where to read

Hunter x Hunter chapter 392 is set to be released on Sunday, October 30, 2022, for most international readers, with the exact release time depending on region and time zone. The issue will be released for domestic Japanese fans and select international fans to read on Monday, October 31.

Fans can read the issue via either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ subscription-based app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The issue is set to be released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8AM, Sunday, October 30

Eastern Daylight Time: 11AM, Sunday, October 30

British Daylight Time: 4PM, Sunday, October 30

Central European Summer Time: 5PM, Sunday, October 30

Indian Standard Time: 8:30PM, Sunday, October 30

Philippine Standard Time: 11PM, Sunday, October 30

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM, Monday, October 31

Australia Central Daylight Time: 12:30AM, Monday, October 31

What to expect (speculative)

With Hinrigh having defended himself from Morena’s forces in the previous issue, fans can likely expect Morena, or at least Morena’s camp, to be the focus of Hunter x Hunter chapter 392. Although he killed Padouille in the process, Qurolle and Deveralles were both allowed to flee as a result, thanks to their abandoning their comrade in favor of avoiding torture.

The two survivors specifically state their intent to report back to Morena in the next issue, which is what has many fans suspecting her or her camp to be the next issue’s focus. However, it's also possible that this is merely setting the stage for later issues, meaning that Morena's camp won't be the focus of chapter 392 at all.

In this scenario, Hunter x Hunter chapter 392 would likely continue focusing on the Xi-Yu family’s camp, with a particular emphasis on Hinrigh himself. Despite defending himself successfully, he still has other objectives to complete and plans in motion, such as the camcorder kitty cat he set up on the Black Whale ship.

Zakuro and Lynch of the Xi-Yu family, meanwhile, are still looking for Hisoka with Zakuro’s Nen ability, which seems perfectly matched to find the elusive Hisoka. There’s always the possibility the issue sees them find him and report back to Hinrigh, setting up an exciting immediate future for the series. However, fans will only be left to guess until spoiler information or the issue itself is made available.

Follow along for more Hunter x Hunter manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

