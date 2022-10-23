Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 has fans celebrating series' return weekly serialization amidst spoiler discussions

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 spoilers and scanlations were released throughout the week, bringing with them the series’ exciting and highly-anticipated return to weekly serialization. With series author and illustrator Yoshihiro Togashi having at least 10 chapters ready to be released, fans are excited to close out this eventful year for anime and manga with new, weekly issues.

Although the official release hasn’t been made available as of this article’s writing, fans are already discussing the issue’s aforementioned spoilers and scanlations. Regardless, fans are already praising Togashi’s writing choices, the series’ return overall, and discussing how excited they are for what’s beyond Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391.

Needless to say, the series’ return seems to be the perfect way for fans to close out what has already been an exciting year for anime and manga.

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 sees Morena’s camp moved against amidst fan celebration of series return

Despite Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 marking a particularly momentous return to regular serialization for the series, Togashi continues with the story as planned. While one may critique such an approach for not making the first issue back more memorable, fans seem happy for the series’ approach in its return.

Fans are praising the focus on Hinrigh Biganduffno and his Biohazard ability, which allows any device or weapon he touches to change into a living creature. These objects also retain their original functionality as living creatures, while also being able to be manipulated at will by Hinrigh himself.

Many are excited that Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 shows off the Biohazard ability, with Hinrigh turning handcuffs into pigeons and a camcorder into a kitten. Both applications were extremely well-written, and were sensible, logical, and enjoyable to witness.

VıPR @MrViPR #HxHSpoilers

I always thought Biohazard was a really cool hatsu. Glad the first chapter back gives us a more in-depth look at its many applications. I always thought Biohazard was a really cool hatsu. Glad the first chapter back gives us a more in-depth look at its many applications. #HxHSpoilers I always thought Biohazard was a really cool hatsu. Glad the first chapter back gives us a more in-depth look at its many applications. https://t.co/iCqk40WZy2

Despite this issue not being the flashiest in series’ history, fans are happy that Togashi is ready to continue the story and pick up right where he left off. While three new characters from the Morena camp are introduced in the issue, only Quorolle and Deveralles end up surviving an encounter with Hinrigh, with Padouille falling prey to Biohazard.

Fans are also specifically praising Hinrigh’s use of Biohazard as it relates to his encounter with Padouille. The Xi-Yu family underboss certainly puts on a show in the fight, using his handcuffs-turned-pigeons to perfectly restrain and trap Padouille as the situation called for it. Without a doubt, it is one of the most versatile Nen techniques in the series.

The Schnoz @GutsFan69

Nen always has been and always will be one of the best power systems out there. So many great applications, even for one off characters like this guy who won’t last a chapter.

#HUNTERHUNTER #HxHspoilers #HXH391 HUNTER X HUNTER 391Nen always has been and always will be one of the best power systems out there. So many great applications, even for one off characters like this guy who won’t last a chapter. HUNTER X HUNTER 391Nen always has been and always will be one of the best power systems out there. So many great applications, even for one off characters like this guy who won’t last a chapter.#HUNTERHUNTER #HxHspoilers #HXH391 https://t.co/QTx77WT2C1

Radman @r7dman



That chapter made me happy made me smile. As expected, it's a completely natural progression from the previous chapter and Togashi didn't forcefully wedge something in there for fanservice, which I love tbh. HxH weekly is so crazy. #HxH 391 #HxH #HxH Spoilers #HunterXHunter391 That chapter made me happy made me smile. As expected, it's a completely natural progression from the previous chapter and Togashi didn't forcefully wedge something in there for fanservice, which I love tbh. HxH weekly is so crazy. #HxH391 #HxH #HxHSpoilers #HunterXHunter391 That chapter made me happy made me smile. As expected, it's a completely natural progression from the previous chapter and Togashi didn't forcefully wedge something in there for fanservice, which I love tbh. HxH weekly is so crazy.

Beyond this, fans are generally praising the Nen power system for being so inventive, with Hinrigh’s use of Biohazard in the issue particularly exemplifying this. The demonstration of Biohazard’s offensive, defensive, and reconnaissance uses throughout Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 and 390 seems to have left a particularly memorable impression on fans.

Sanji Joestar⭐🔥🇸🇳 @sanji_joestar #HxHspoilers #HXH391

Good Chapter for a come back even tho no Main cast in sight

Forgot a lot of details and can't name a single character (must do reread someday) but it was a really enjoyable and fluid read Good Chapter for a come back even tho no Main cast in sightForgot a lot of details and can't name a single character (must do reread someday) but it was a really enjoyable and fluid read #HxHspoilers #HXH391 Good Chapter for a come back even tho no Main cast in sightForgot a lot of details and can't name a single character (must do reread someday) but it was a really enjoyable and fluid read https://t.co/MacQM9n4m0

With as feverish a fanbase as it is, it’s no surprise that Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391’s unofficial release alone has caused such a stir. Upon the issue’s official release this coming Sunday, October 23, 2022, fans will no doubt be taking over Twitter with their discussion of the series.

Follow along for more Hunter x Hunter manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes