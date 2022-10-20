Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391: Release date, time, and where to read

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 is set to be released on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 12 am JST.

The series’ long-awaited return is almost here, with the 47th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump for the year 2022 set to feature it in all its glory. This marks the series’ first return to serialization in nearly four years, since its November 2018 hiatus.

Chapter 391 of Hunter x Hunter is expected to continue with the adventures of Kurapika, Leorio, and others involved in the Succession Contest arc. Fans are especially excited to return to the Dark Continent and are hoping to learn more of its lore.

When is Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 releasing all around the world?

While Hunter x Hunter chapter 391 will be released in Japan on October 24, most international readers will instead have access to the release on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at varying times depending on their exact time zone and region.

Select international readers will see the chapter released in a similar timeframe as domestic Japanese viewers, i.e., in the early-morning hours of Monday, October 24, rather than Sunday, October 23.

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 is set to release at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 am, Sunday, October 23

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 am, Sunday, October 23

British Daylight Time: 4 pm, Sunday, October 23

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Sunday, October 23

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, October 23

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, October 23

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, October 24

Australia Central Daylight Time: 12:30 am, Monday, October 24

Fans can read the issue either via Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former is a free service which allows readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series, while the latter is a paid subscription service which gives viewers access to a series in its entirety.

Chapter 391 of the series will be released as part of the 47th issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump publication for the year 2022. Hunter x Hunter was previously serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump publication, marking the upcoming release as somewhat of a homecoming for Yoshihiro Togashi’s flagship series.

