Hunter x Hunter manga returns with a color page for chapter 391

With the return of the Hunter x Hunter manga just days away, fans are clamoring for any information on what to expect from the series’ return from hiatus. With author and illustrator Yoshihiro Togashi having worked diligently for months on new issues, fans are excited to see what has come of this recent effort.

Based on recent leaks, it seems that fans aren’t the only ones excited about the return of the Hunter x Hunter manga. Twitter user and reputable general anime and manga news source @shonenleaks (Shonen Leaks) has apparently discovered and released the color page for the series’ upcoming return issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest news of the Hunter x Hunter manga’s return and other important release information for the issue.

Hunter x Hunter manga’s celebratory return praised even further with latest news of color page for chapter 391

Twitter user and reputable general anime and manga news source @shonenleaks (Shonen Leaks) recently posted a tweet featuring an image that they claim is the color page for the Hunter x Hunter manga’s return with chapter 391, set to release in the upcoming 47th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump for the year 2022.

The image, posted by Shonen Leaks, features series protagonist Gon Freecs and YuYu Hakusho’s protagonist Yusuke Urameshi. YuYu Hakusho is another series by Yoshihiro Togashi, likely included as a means of helping to celebrate the nostalgic feeling of the series’ return to weekly serialization.

The snaggletoothed character in the image's background doesn’t seem to be from any previous events, based on the currently indexed characters in the Hunter x Hunter fandom page. As a result, Togashi could be teasing fans with a character, either a friend or foe, who will appear as the Hunter x Hunter manga returns to weekly serialization.

The series will return to regular serialization after a roughly four-year hiatus, having published its last issue in November 2018. There were several hiatuses before this, ranging from a few months to over a year. In any case, fans are excited to see the series finally return from its break after so long.

The manga is set to return to serialization at 12 am JST on Monday, October 24, in Japan. This translates to a Sunday release for most international readers, with varying times depending on the region and time zone. However, select international viewers will also see the issue released locally at or beyond 12 am JST on Monday, October 24.

