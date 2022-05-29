When will Hunter x Hunter return? Expected release date for Chapter 391

The Hunter x Hunter manga went on a hiatus in late 2018 that is still ongoing but will be ending soon. During this time, fans have been waiting anxiously, yet patiently, for any updates on the date chapter 391 will be released. There have been various speculations, both new and old, surrounding the release date. This article serves to create a prediction on when fans can expect the Hunter x Hunter manga to do be updated.

Note: This article contains massive spoilers for the Hunter x Hunter manga, proceed with caution.

When will Hunter x Hunter Chapter 391 air?

There has been no official statement on when chapter 391 will be released, but through various pieces of evidence, a possible time frame for the chapter's release can be created.

In his first tweet back, Togashi revealed that he has already completed around 10 chapters, with four left to go. Fans have speculated that this means he has finished up to chapter 400. Ever since then, Togashi has been updating his progress on the manga via his Twitter account. He seems to be completing one page of a manga chapter, perhaps chapter 401, per day.

There are 36 volumes of the Hunter x Hunter manga currently released and each volume typically has around 10 chapters. With that in mind, chapters 381 to 390 have not been published in volume 37 yet and are expected to soon. Chapter 391 will most likely be released as the first chapter in volume 38 as a way to kickstart the manga's progression and end the current hiatus. This means fans will likely have to wait another month or two for a new chapter, meaning chapter 391 will most likely be released towards the end of the summer.

What to expect from chapter 391

Chapter 390 is titled Clash: Part 1 and revolves around Hinrigh and other members of the Xi-Yu Family. Hinrigh, Zakuro, and Lynch go out to complete a task and end up meeting members of the Heil-Ly Family. Since the Heil-Ly members are civilians, Hinrigh and his group are unable to fight them. The chapter ends with Hinrigh using his Nen ability to kill soldiers while mocking them with a false apology.

Chapter 391 will most likely be titled Clash: Part 2 and will once again revolve around Hinrigh and his teammates as they complete their task. They will probably engage the Heil-Ly Family in combat this time around instead of letting them go unharmed. This will definitely create tension between Xi-Yu and Heil-Ly, and perhaps cause an all out war between the families.

Final thoughts

Although no official statement has been released, chapter 391 of the Hunter x Hunter manga can be speculated to be released in one to two months. This will be towards the end of the summer and will definitely make fans go berserk. Since the manga's lengthy hiatus in November 2018, fans have been wishing for a new manga chapter for years. Hunter x Hunter fans just need to wait a little while longer and everyone's wish will finally come true.

