Hunter x Hunter 392 spoilers & raw scans: Hisoka seen like never before, Phantom Troupe shows up & more

As per Yoshihiro Togashi's notes, the ship is in turmoil as we are yet to see how the Phantom Troupe will react to it. Will they just go after Hisoka, or will they have their eye on the Succession Contest as well? The next chapter is set to have several characters make their reappearance, as Hisoka and the Phantom Troupe members - Phinks, Nobunaga, and Feitan will make their return.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Hunter x Hunter manga.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 392 spoilers reveal Hisoka's new look, and the Phantom Troupe's return

Hunter x Hunter chapter 392 will be titled Intel, as the manga will continue right after the events of chapter 391. In the last chapter, Hinrigh killed Padaille in front of other people. To avoid commotion, he calls out for his deceased ex-member Xi-Yu's body disposal squad, Misha, whose post-mortem Nen ability allows her to attack herself with a corpse, thus allowing her to manipulate and dispose it at a discreet location.

In the meantime, Hinrigh speaks with one of the soldiers, from whom he receives an offer for information on Heil-Ly's hideout. Hinrigh offers up to 50 million, which the solider accepts, however, he needs a down payment of 30 million before he can give him the information. Considering this, Hinrigh decides to go back and prepare money for the deal.

Elsewhere, Zakuro and Lynch keep their search on for any suspicious men around 190 cm tall. They had split away from Hinrigh in the previous chapter, and have been ever since trying to locate Hisoka. This is when they stumble upon a man in a black shirt, who is about 190 cm tall. While it was quite a surprise for Zakuro and Lynch, they manage to stumble upon their target for real.

Upon identifying Hisoka, Lynch tries to interrogate him using her Nen ability when Hisoka instinctively counters her, knocking her down. The difference in their strength is clearly visible to Zakuro as he quietly asks Hisoka to go with him.

Feitan and Phinks as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

We are also set to receive an update on the Cha-R family as the underboss Wang is wary of Hisoka's powers and is plotting to root out Heil-Ly's hideout. He wants to pit Heil-Ly's men and the Phantom Troupe against each other, however, he is aware of the Spiders' keen intuition. If the plan does not go his way, he is hoping that Hisoka will be successful in his mission to kill the Troupe.

Meanwhile, Nobunaga, Phinks, and Feitan are waiting inside the Cha-R headquarters for Luini to make another move. He is the assassin from Heil-Ly, who rather than using his portal ability to ambush Cha-R, decides to make a flashy entrance. He instantly taunts the Phatom Troupe, almost as if he provoking them for a fight.

Final thoughts on Hunter x Hunter chapter 392 spoilers

With Hunter x Hunter chapter 392 set to showcase the reappearances of Hisoka and the Phantom Troupe, we are sure to see them soon in future chapters as well. The Phantom Troupe members are especially bound to reappear in chapter 393 as they are set to fight against the Heil-Ly assassin Luini.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 392 will be released officially on Monday, October 31 2022, at 1 am JST.

