Hunter X Hunter chapter 392 spoilers confirm the return of a fan-favorite character

The spoilers for the upcoming Hunter X Hunter chapter 392 have already been released. Just a couple of hours ago, a Reddit user known as u/VeraciousCake posted detailed spoilers about the plot of the chapter. Based on what he had to say, the next entry in the manga series will feature the return of a fan-favorite character, Hisoka.

As the war between the three mafia families of the Kakin Empire approaches, their members are desperately looking for ways to survive. Hunter X Hunter chapter 392, titled Intel, will show fans the return of Hisoka, who has been contacted by the Xi-Yu family.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Hunter X Hunter chapter 392.

Luini’s fight with the Spiders will commence in Hunter X Hunter chapter 392

Hunter X Hunter chapter 392 will begin with two soldiers trying to calm the public down after the fight that Hinrigh and Padaille had in the previous chapter. The civilians will be extremely scared, thinking that a serial killer has resurfaced. However, the soldiers will confirm that this was a fight between gangs.

Hinrigh will convince the soldiers that Padaille, who is apparently alive, is a civilian. The soldiers will allow the man to leave before turning to Hinrigh. One of the officers will reveal that they have information about Hail-Ly’s boss’s location. Hinrigh will say that his family is willing to pay 50 million for the intel if the data turns out to be true.

When the soldier reveals that his source is trustworthy, Hinrigh tells him that he will indeed pay for the intel. The soldier, fearing that he will be tricked, asks for a down payment of 30 million. Hinrigh will agree on the condition that the soldier is the one leading him to the location.

Padaille will be revealed to have been controlled by a woman called Misha, an ex-member of the Xi-Yu family. After her death, her Nen ability manifested, which allowed her to control the corpse of anyone her family kills. She uses this ability to dispose of the bodies without causing suspicion.

Hunter X Hunter chapter 392 will then reveal that Zakuro and Lynch are still looking for Hisoka. The pair will approach a large man whom they believe to be their target. However, once Lynch uses his ability on the man, they will realize that he is not Hisoka. They will complain about having to search for the infamous hunter, as they do not have any intel on him.

They will come across another large man, who will turn out to be the actual Hisoka. After following him for a while, the pair will confront the hunter. Hisoka will knock out Lynch when he tries to use his ability on him. Zakuro, realizing this is the real Hisoka, will ask the man to come with them, as their family is looking for him.

Hunter X Hunter chapter 392 will then show Tsudonke speaking with a merchant. The man will ask for shikishi paper, preparing to ask for the Spiders’ autographs. The kiosk woman will tell him that she does not sell such luxury. The woman will explain to him that he could use his contacts to have the paper delivered. Tsudonke decides to ask for the paper as a reward once he finds Hisoka.

Hunter X Hunter chapter 392 will then transport the reader to the Cha-R family headquarters, where Wang will speak to his subordinates. The man will be aware that the Troupe will want to be ready to fight the Heil-Ly assassin. As such, he should focus on finding Hisoka before any of the rival families do.

With his objectives clear, Wang will address the Cha-R associates, telling them that the Xi-Yu family may already be ahead of them. He will ask his subordinates to be careful and focus on finding Hisoka. The man will continue by stating that by finding Hisoka, they will force the Troupe and the Heil-Ly to fight each other.

Hunter X Hunter chapter 392 will finally transport the viewer to a monitor room, where the Spiders are talking about the Heil-Ly assassin. As they speak, the aforementioned killer will make himself known by knocking on their front door. The Spiders will become furious, wondering who the assassin is to mock them in such a manner.

Phinks will tell the Cha-R family members to stand back and leave the assassin to the Spiders. Luini will appear out of nowhere inside the room and will greet the Spiders. Immediately after, he will start mocking his opponents, prompting them to prepare for an intense battle.

Final thoughts

After more than four years without a sight of him, Hunter X Hunter chapter 392 managed to bring Hisoka back to the series. Fans have been speculating for years about the location of this infamous character. The fact that he was found casually walking around town is both hilarious and frustrating for fans.

The war between the Mafia families is about to commence soon. The Heil-Ly family has already made contact with the Cha-R Family. The Spiders are ready to fight the assassin. Meanwhile, the Xi-Yu family has Hisoka under their custody. It shouldn't be long before the all-out battle begins.

