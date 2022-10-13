How to unlock Soldier 76 in Overwatch 2: Abilities, Class, and more explained

Overwatch 2 is finally out for the masses to enjoy. Blizzard Entertainment has carried over all of the Heroes and maps from the previous title to their latest. The game was released as a sequel to Overwatch, which came out in 2016. It was a famous hero-shooter title in the esports scene and created a huge community.

Soldier 76 is a battle-hardened Hero who has been in the Overwatch franchise since the beginning. He is a military combatant with both speed and support to sustain himself on the battlefield.

The Hero is a highly trained operative equipped with a lethal weapon. His exact origin is unknown and shrouded in mystery in the Overwatch lore.

Here is how to unlock Soldier 76 in Overwatch 2 and a short description of his abilities.

How to unlock Soldier 76 in Overwatch 2

Soldier 76 was one of the heroes that stood up and joined Overwatch to protect humanity. He has seen and survived countless battles that have molded him into the perfect ground warrior. The combatant uses cutting-edge weaponry, an experimental pulse rifle, and can quickly heal himself and his teammates for a short duration to remain on the battlefield.

Soldier 76 will be available to all players as one of the default Heroes. All you have to do is launch the game and complete the tutorial. It will be available in the Hero pool to pick and play in all game modes.

Soldier 76’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Soldier 76 is one of the standard Damage Class Heroes. His abilities are at scale with a normal human but he has specialized equipment. Here is a list of his abilities with a brief explanation.

Heavy Pulse Rifle (Primary Fire): He uses a heavy pulse rifle as his primary weapon in Overwatch 2. It is an automatic rifle that can inflict a lot of damage.

He uses a heavy pulse rifle as his primary weapon in Overwatch 2. It is an automatic rifle that can inflict a lot of damage. Helix Rockets (Secondary Fire): He can fire a volley of rockets towards an enemy that explodes on contact.

He can fire a volley of rockets towards an enemy that explodes on contact. Sprint (L-Shift): He can sprint unlike most heroes and quickly reposition himself in Overwatch 2.

He can sprint unlike most heroes and quickly reposition himself in Overwatch 2. Biotic Field (E): He can deploy a healing field that can heal him and his teammates alike in its area of effect.

He can deploy a healing field that can heal him and his teammates alike in its area of effect. Tactical Visor (Ultimate): This ability automatically aims the player’s weapon at enemies in the target view. Soldier 76 has 100% accuracy during the active state of this ability

How to play Soldier 76 in Overwatch 2

Soldier 76 is one of the best Damage Per Second (DPS) Heroes in his class. The Hero is basic and has standard abilities which is a great starting point for new players. He has high mobility on the ground and can move faster in the forward direction.

It's best to play this Hero aggressively. Dealing damage repeatedly is his specialty. Players can use secondary fire to quickly inflict major damage on enemies. The Helix Rockets are capable of taking down some damage and supporting Heroes with one shot.

He can be a versatile Hero. He can provide cover fire and deal damage to enemies by playing with the team. Players can also opt to go lone wolf and take down enemies from behind. His ability to heal himself and his teammates when and if required makes it easier to return to the fight without having to wait for team support.

Enemies can spot the biotic field, so it is advised to use it behind deep cover. They will likely push through the biotic field as they assume that the player will be low on Health Points. Close fights are unfavorable for this Hero and hence it is important to maintain distance.

His ultimate ability is unlike any other. He gains the ability to hit every shot he fires, provided the enemies appear on the target view screen. It is best to use this ultimate when players have a clear line of sight of their enemies and if possible in bulk.

