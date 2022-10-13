Overwatch 2: Five Support heroes with the highest healing capacity ranked 

Support heroes are most often under-looked at in Overwatch 2, but they form the backbone of any team. They are responsible for healing teammates, making sure they are well boosted with buffs and shields, and often have the ability to change the tide of a crucial encounter through their timely intervention.

With the new 5v5 team composition rules in Overwatch 2, it’s harder for Support heroes to survive with just one Tank on their back. Hence, it becomes vital for players to choose Support heroes who have a good amount of healing abilities at their disposal.

This article ranks the most effective Support heroes available in Overwatch 2 based on their healing capabilities:

5 best support heroes in Overwatch 2 that have a ton of healing abilities

5) Kiriko

The latest Support hero introduced in Overwatch 2, Kiriko is a terrifically well-rounded support boasting a great combination of healing abilities, and has the skill to quickly respond to a teammate’s call through her Swift Step ability that enables her to instantly teleport to a location.

Kiriko’s primary weapon is itself a healing talisman that seeks out targeted allies and heals them. Additionally, Kiriko can summon a Spirit Fox as her ultimate that will rapidly accelerate the movement, attack speed, and cooldown of all allies in its path. These abilities combined together make Kiriko an ideal support during heavy duty team fights.

4) Ana

Ana is a safe bet as she can influence the outcome of battles from a fair amount of distance (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ana is a good support choice in any team composition across all maps in Overwatch 2, as her primary Sniper Rifle can heal allies as well as incur substantial losses to enemies from a very long distance. On top of that, her Sleep Dart ability can temporarily put enemy heroes to sleep, which can be really annoying if used at crucial times.

In Overwatch lore, Ana possesses the power of biotic healing ability, and she can throw Biotic Grenades in addition to her Sniper Rifle’s ability to heal allies.

3) Mercy

Mercy is the ideal starter for users wishing to become successful Support players (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A skilled Mercy player can become unstoppable in Overwatch 2. Her primary weapon, the Caduceus Staff, has the ability to continuously heal allies. Mercy’s ability to fly gives her a superior sight advantage that other Support heroes cannot offer. This also gives beginners additional flexibility to get out of sticky situations with ease.

Mercy’s most prominent skill is her ability to resurrect dead teammates back into the heat of the battle. The only downside to playing the character is that she has a very low damage output, making her a team dependent player.

2) Baptiste

Baptiste is a combat medic with a lot of utility (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Similar to Ana, Baptiste uses biotic abilities to heal allies. His primary weapon is a three-round burst gun that can either heal allies or deal damage to the opposing team.

Baptiste possesses a versatile skillset that makes him stand apart from other Support heroes in Overwatch 2. His Immortality Field prevents all allies from dying under its influence for a duration of five seconds, and his ultimate move enables allies to incur double the amount of damage to enemies.

1) Moira

Moira is a potent healer combined with good damage dealing skills (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Moira is an extremely versatile Support hero who can inflict pretty heavy damage on opposing teams aside from healing teammates. Through her biotic grasp ability, Moira either heals allies or inflicts damage by shooting a powerful laser beam.

She has two other healing abilities at her disposal, the Biotic Orb – a bouncing sphere that heals allies upon contact, and her ultimate, Coalescence, that shoots a large beam from her Biotic Grasps healing a ton of HP for her allies within seconds.

