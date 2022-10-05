How to unlock Kiriko in Overwatch 2 - Abilities, class, and more explained

Overwatch 2 was recently launched on October 4. Blizzard Entertainment decided to bring back a sequel to their 2016 First Person Shooter title with a new and improved engine. Unlike Overwatch, its sequel will be free-to-play for all players starting with the launch.

Kiriko is a new hero that is being introduced to Overwatch 2. All previous heroes and maps will be carried over with a few tweaks to fit the new title better. Blizzard plans to add more content to the game at regular intervals to keep the game interesting.

Overwatch made a splash in 2016 and grew into a big name even in the esports scene. Overwatch's huge community supports a new release that will supposedly improve the player experience and gameplay.

How to unlock Kiriko and all abilities in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 introduced a new Support class hero, Kiriko, on the launch day. A support class hero is, as the name suggests, a character who aids teammates to survive longer. The main characteristic of these heroes is their ability to heal teammates and mitigate damage. Heroes also have basic attacks to damage enemy heroes but do not always have an ability kit to take down enemy players.

How to unlock

Kiriko is a Support class hero currently locked behind the Season 1 Battle Pass in Overwatch 2. Fans can choose to purchase the Battle Pass and instantly unlock Kiriko to play in different game modes. Free rewards are available in the Battle Pass, and Kiriko is available to unlock for free at tier 55 in the Battle Pass. Fans can grind their way to unlock and obtain Kiriko without spending money on this method.

Kiriko’s abilities

Kiriko is a healer support character new to Overwatch 2. Here is the list of her abilities that players can utilize to maximize their chances of winning.

Primary fire (Left-click)

Healing Ofuda - Kiriko shoots a number of healing talismans that go towards targeted allies and recover their HP.

Secondary fire (Right-click)

Kunai - Kiriko throws a sharp kunai that deals increased critical damage. It deals 40 damage to the body and 120 to a headshot.

Passive ability

Wall Climb - Kiriko can quickly climb walls after jumping at them to gain higher ground.

Ability 1

Swift Step - Kiriko can teleport directly to an ally in the effective range, even if separated by walls and other in-game structures. It has a 7-second cooldown.

Ability 2

Protection Suzu is a projectile ability that, upon impact, causes allies to become invulnerable for a short time and removes negative buffs from their teammates. It has a 14-second cooldown.

Ultimate ability

Kitsune Rush - Kiriko summons a fox spirit that runs towards the targeted direction and leaves a path that enables players to move at an accelerated speed, high attack speed, and decreased ally cooldowns for those in the area of effect.

How to play Kiriko

Kiriko is a Support class hero that requires high precision and aims for players to land the secondary fire Kunais. It is best used as a healer to aid damage class heroes in surviving duels against enemy players.

By switching between Healing Ofudas and Kunais, players can utilize the critical damage Kiriko deals to take down enemies and assist the team beyond heals. By chipping in damage during fights, Kiriko can charge her ultimate faster as well, which can be used to turn the tide by winning crucial battles.

Overwatch 2 is a new Blizzard title and will be seeing the addition of a lot of new content further. It is important to remember that this is a team game and needs to be enjoyed like a game. Fans should savor the new title and enjoy their first hands-on experience. Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest updates on Hero guides for Overwatch 2.

