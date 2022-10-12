10 best Overwatch 2 team compositions for any game mode

It is crucial to master the team composition to advance play Overwatch 2. But these compositions are essential even if you want to win every Quick Play match. While coercing strangers to play your preferred game may be challenging, collaborating with friends to build the ideal competition is typically the best way forward.

Blizzard has recently been working on increasing the frequency of Overwatch 2 balance fixes. This has been made possible by the Experimental Card, which enables developers to test balancing changes quickly and receive feedback swiftly. However, the game's true meta tends to move more frequently.

As a result, it is even more critical to understand what doesn't work. While some compositions may work on paper, they might not dominate in specific maps and situations. When done right, well-composed teams with solid communication can defeat far superior heroes who would otherwise dominate.

Explore these excellent team compositions in Overwatch 2

1) Double Shield

Best of Sigma and Orisa Team comp in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Despite Blizzard's best efforts to minimize its power, it's reasonable to conclude that the double shield will be substantially reinstated by the end of 2020. Due to their ability to sustain shields, Orisa and Sigma are still quite potent in Overwatch 2.

However, the term "double shield" does not only refer to Orisa and Sigma. There are occasions when switching Orisa with Reinhardt is the preferred choice, especially if the team wishes to engage with a little more mobile composition because Orisa is very slow.

2) Hog And Ball

Best of Roadhog and Wrecking ball Team comp in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Roadhog and Wrecking Ball, a destructive tank tandem that can easily win games in Overwatch 2, are thought by many to be the pinnacle combination of chaos and stun skills. This composition typically pairs well with DPS and supports self-sufficient heroes who play just as egotistically as these two tanks.

Hog and Ball's goal is to stun their opponents as frequently as possible to annoy them. Wrecking Ball will disrupt the squad by booping them around and slamming into them, allowing Roadhog to correctly time his hooks to finish the kill. When combined with a sniper and an elusive flanker DPS, the adversary will be forced to adapt or perish.

3) High Damage

Best of Mercy and Zenyatta Team comp in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Only tanks don't dictate team composition and the greater scope of the battle. Support has a significant impact on Overwatch 2's speed. Mercy and Zenyatta, in particular, make for a lethal combo if the team has additional self-healing heroes to compensate for the absence of healing.

Mercy's damage increases, and Zenyatta's discord can deal massive damage, making them a powerful combination. You'll have a potent composition in your hands if you combine this with Soldier 76's mobility and self-healing abilities and Roadhog's potent self-healing ability.

4) Ice Fishing

Best of Roadhog, Mei, and Orisa Team comp in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Orisa and Roadhog are a match made in heaven. For any two players exchanging cooldown information with one another, their ability to combine Hook and Halt makes them an excellent tank duo in Overwatch 2. However, because the team must move around very little on the map, this competition only works well for them.

When you combine them with Mei, you get ice fishing. With these two tanks, Mei may play close to the action and freeze any hooked-in targets that don't die immediately. Furthermore, she can isolate the remainder of the enemy squad, preventing them from attempting to help or heal their hooked friend. Her ultimate is also a good match for Orisa Halt.

5) Pig's Feet

Best of Sigma and Roadhog Team comp in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This composition, called "Pig's Feet," experienced a brief spike in Overwatch 2 tournaments. However, it can still be run occasionally because it has two tanks that are now highly powerful in the game. Sigma's ability to endure and nullify significant damage makes him an excellent tank, whereas Roadhog deals significant damage.

Both are highly spammy characters who match well with a wide variety of DPS and support heroes. Having mobile support and mobile DPS with excellent sustain, or possibly a Brigitte to peel for the backline is a smart option because it's still a very selfish comp where peeling for support could be harder than in a standard Reinhardt and Zarya comp.

6) Spam Comp

Best of Hanzo and Junkrat Team comp in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In Overwatch 2, Spam damage is the goal of the spam comp. They will have lost their shields and probably all of their colleagues before the adversary can even get close enough to attack. This is an excellent comp if the adversary relies heavily on shields or has slow-moving heroes.

Spam also performs effectively on maps with tight choke areas that require the adversary to coordinate exceptionally well to cross through. Hanzo and Junkrat are the ideal damage heroes for the job, as both can do constant damage.

7) Rein-Zarya

Best of Reinhardt and Zarya Team comp in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The two tanks, Reinhardt and Zarya, are the main focus of this classic Overwatch 2's composition from earlier times. The two have a great synergy and can farm each other's ultimates. Because they enable each other, they operate effectively on any map.

To compensate for the slowness and preference for close combat between these two tanks, a Lucio must typically be paired with this combination to increase speed. However, a major healer like Ana should be there to protect the tanks from harm when they engage in close combat. Lucio can hasten their entrance and exit.

8) Bunker

Best of Sigma, Bastion, and Orisa Team comp in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Even at a high rank, bunker composition is one of the hardest to play against in Overwatch 2. Bunker is an immovable composition that requires the squad to play clumped together. It can deal a lot of damage while also having at least one, but preferably two, shields. This works best when defending in attack maps.

Bunker still needs a minimum degree of coordination because it can't account for numerous angles, which is one of its weaknesses. When playing bunkers, Sigma, Orisa, and a Bastion work well because they can rotate their shields. Due to the resurrection and immortality of the field being necessary for a sluggish comp like this, Baptiste and Mercy perform well for added sustain.

9) Hamster Dive

Best of Wrecking ball and D.va Team comp in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

One of the trickier tanks to get the hang of is Wrecking Ball. It's quite simple to roll in repeatedly and die when not played correctly. But even with his cooldowns, he's a potent dive tank with rolling and piledrives that can quickly dislodge the opposition's backline.

When teamed with D.Va, Wrecking Ball can stand in for Winston. To prevent D.Va from boosting in and dealing dive damage to heroes like Tracer and Genji, Hammond should first position himself to piledrive the opposing backline. D.Va should jump in as well.

10) Double Sniper

Best of Widowmaker and Hanzo Team comp in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In Overwatch, snipers are strong but mechanically challenging characters. They are highly vulnerable when their colleagues do not support them. However, if Hanzo and Widowmaker use distinct pressure stances on the adversary, a double sniper composition can confuse an opponent's team. This combo is very effective on terrain with a lot of high ground.

The comp works nicely with Mercy since she can watch over both snipers and, if necessary, immediately rejoin her team. It is crucial that snipers have enough room to operate, regardless of what the tanks are. It's always a good idea to have at least one dive tank, such as D.Va.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

