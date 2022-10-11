How to unlock Overwatch 2 Hanzo: Abilities, class, and more explained

For those unaware, Overwatch 2 Hanzo originates from Hanamura, Japan. He's a trained assassin who's mastered the traditional and orthodox ways of his family. Despite belonging to the Damage class and being an exceptional marksman, he possesses great team support abilities.

Fans can finally enjoy Hanzo after Blizzard Entertainment released Overwatch 2, on October 4. The game has since created a huge playerbase with a distinct place for itself in the esports scene.

Here is how to unlock Hanzo in Overwatch 2 and a brief explanation of his abilities.

How to unlock Overwatch 2 Hanzo?

Hanzo is a bow and arrow user capable of high damage output. He uses a set of abilities that have a huge role in team support as well as solo survival. His arrows are capable of taking down most of the damaging and supporting class heroes with a single headshot or two to three body shots. Additionally, Hanzo can quickly take a position on the high ground.

In Overwatch 2, the hero can be unlocked by beginners after winning seven games in any game mode. Blizzard has made some tweaks and balance changes for most heroes while carrying them over to Overwatch 2.

Hanzo’s abilities in Overwatch

Hanzo is a trained assassin in the Damage Class. He silently strikes from range to avoid being spotted by enemies. Here is a list of Hanzo’s abilities with a short description.

Storm Bow (Primary Fire): Overwatch 2 Hanzo uses his prestigious bow to shoot arrows. Players can hold the primary fire button to charge the launch arrows further.

Overwatch 2 Hanzo uses his prestigious bow to shoot arrows. Players can hold the primary fire button to charge the launch arrows further. Storm Arrows (E): Hanzo shoots five arrows in quick succession with reduced damage. The arrows fired during this ability can bounce on map structures.

Sonic Arrow (L-Shift): Hanzo can shoot a high-tech arrow that reveals enemy positions for a short duration.

Lunge (Spacebar): Overwatch 2 Hanzo can perform a double jump to gain additional height or quickly evade to cover.

Dragonstrike (Ultimate): Hanzo unleashes a powerful dragon spirit that damages all enemies in its path.

Hanzo unleashes a powerful dragon spirit that damages all enemies in its path. Wall Climb (Passive): Hanzo can jump toward walls to climb up and take the higher ground.

How to play Hanzo in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 Hanzo has an innate quality of being a silent killer. His arrows make little to no sound, which helps him secure positions. This enables players to flank enemies easily while they are engaged in a separate battle.

Hanzo’s sonic arrow can be a huge asset to the team. It can reveal the position of enemies in its area of effect. Any enemy camping or pushing forward will be exposed. This makes it easier to determine estranged enemies and target the most important link in the enemy team.

Hanzo has the capability to shoot arrows quickly and dole out a massive amount of damage. This is a great counter for those trying to close the distance between themselves and Hanzo. Landing headshots guarantee a kill on even the tankiest hero in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 Hanzo is a capable evasion hero as well. Players can take positions on roofs and balconies with an off-angle. Before the enemy team realize Hanzo’s whereabouts, one can utilize his wall climbing passive ability to reposition themselves and avoid being targeted.

Similarly, they can also choose to sit behind the team’s Tank hero and hold off the enemy to secure the objective. This is primarily helpful for newcomers who are still getting a grip on the aiming and tracking mechanics of the game.

