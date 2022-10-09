Overwatch 2: How to play tank

Overwatch 2 was released globally on October 4 by Blizzard Entertainment as a sequel to Overwatch, which was released in 2016. The game belongs to the First Person Shooter genre, popularly known as Hero-shooter.

The title functions with three premade classes - Tank, Support, and Damage. The class names speak for themselves about each Hero's roles in their respective places. Each Heroes is equipped with abilities that help them perform their tasks efficiently.

Tanks are one of the essential characters in the game, proving to be crucial in obtaining victories. It is not easy for everyone to play this role, and it requires great amounts of self-sacrifice to fulfill this role satisfactorily.

How to play Tank class Heroes in Overwatch 2?

Tank is a class in Overwatch 2 that acts as the first line of defense and the first point of contact for their teams. Several noteworthy characteristics of Heroes from the Tank class set them apart.

All Tank Heroes

Overwatch 2 features a total of ten Tank Heroes with a myriad of abilities. The names of these Tank heroes are listed below.

D.VA

Doomfist

Junker Queen

Orisa

Reinhardt

Roadhog

Sigma

Winston

Wrecking Ball

Zarya

Positioning

Overwatch 2 is a moderately paced title by Blizzard with a lot of movement and positioning. Players must position themselves correctly to avoid damage and maximize their chances of winning. Tanks act as the defensive shield for their team and absorb most incoming damage while securing the objective of the game mode.

Tanks have abilities that can regenerate their health, produce shields, and take down opposing fortifications. Additionally, these Heroes have increased Health Points, making it harder for them to be taken down by enemy players. This makes Tank players the spearhead and leads the group, be it the defensive side of the attacking side.

Hero targets

Tanks have comparatively more Health Points than the other classes. This makes it easier for tanks to absorb damage and close the distance between the enemy players. This is a crucial step, as only with the Tank can the entire team follow behind to take control of their objective.

Tank Heroes are super efficient when dealing with Damage and Support Class Heroes. They can easily overpower most Heroes in the Damage and Support class. Tanks must defend their teammates from opposing Damage Heroes and take out enemy Support Heroes whenever an opportunity presents itself.

Taking the Support Heroes out creates space for the team to push the enemy team back. This increases the chances of winning in a match as the enemy team loses their ability to rejuvenate and join back in the fight without Support Heroes.

The following were crucial factors to remember while picking out or starting with a Tank Hero. These Heroes are crafted to stand like a wall between their own and enemy teams. Timing and using their abilities correctly can enable players to gain the upper hand and achieve victory in Overwatch 2 flawlessly. Follow Sportskeeda for more Overwatch 2 Hero Class guides.

Poll : 0 votes