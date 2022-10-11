Overwatch 2 Season 1 Damage Heroes tier list: Tracer is just as viable in the sequel

Overwatch 2 has brought old and new heroes to the fight, with some incredibly powerful DPS characters.

There are well over a dozen Damage Heroes in the Overwatch sequel. There's a character for every player's style if they are the one who wants to rush in and take the fight straight to the other team.

Not every DPS hero is as valuable as the next, however. Some are easy to use and can handle themselves well, while others aren't as capable in each scenario as their counterparts may be.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Damage Tier List for Overwatch 2 Season 1

S Tier

The few S Tier DPS heroes in Overwatch 2 are some of the best in the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tracer

Sojourn

Genji

Tracer was easily the face of Overwatch, which has been carried over to OW2. She is one of the most-picked characters in the game's history and her ability to lay down fire and move around the map without consequences is unmatched.

Sojourn is one of the new heroes added to Overwatch 2. Her sliding ability can launch her into the air, allowing for incredible positioning to take advantage of her base fire and secondary fire attack.

The third S Tier Damage hero is none other than Genji. The ninja is quick, elusive, and versatile. He can deflect projectiles, slice enemies with is blade, and speed back to a healer to leave a battle virtually unscathed.

A Tier

The Overwatch 2 heroes in the A Tier are a very capable group of characters (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Echo

Ashe

Soldier: 76

Sombra

Reaper

The A Tier is packed with Overwatch 2 DPS heroes. They are all suitable and can be used to make a hard-hitting strategy in any mode. Starting with Echo, she is simply described as a unit, who can go vertical and rain hell from above.

Ashe can get the job done from mid to close range, and if anyone gets near her, they are going to regret it. Ashe doesn't have any sneaky abilities and just shoots her guns to get the job done.

Another solid shooter is Soldier: 76. Sojourn has kind of taken his spot at the top, but he has an invaluable Ultimate, which makes it so his shots don't miss while the Ult is active. He is the perfect DPS character for newcomers.

Meanwhile, Sombra is basically a slightly less effective Tracer as she can be stealthy and slip behind enemy lines to give them a spook. Her hacking abilities are great, but she could do with some improved damage output.

The final A Tier hero for this category is Reaper. He is truly only effective up close and personal, but he doesn't have a problem closing the gap on his enemies. Reaper's weapons are incredibly dangerous when he's on the flank.

B Tier

Some players master the B Tier heroes, but others choose to leave them in the select screen (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Widowmaker

Hanzo

Cassidy

B Tier Damage heroes in Overwatch 2 are definitely capable of being successful. They just need to have a player dedicated to making them work. Take Widowmaker for example, she works at long ranges, but not every map calls for that.

Hanzo is extremely effective against slower heroes. The meta calls for plenty of mobility at this time, though, making Hanzo unnecessary more often than not. Still, landing headshots as Hanzo will prove to be a fruitful endeavor.

Last in the B Tier is Cassidy. The gunslinger is the stereotypical cowboy and he shoots a pistol, has a magnetic grenade, and an Ultimate that drops enemies in a flash. It's nothing special, but the damage is there.

C Tier

The C Tier is full of some rather useless Overwatch 2 heroes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mei

Symmetra

Junkrat

Pharah

Bastion

Torbjorn

Damage characters are the most abundant in Overwatch 2 and occupy more of the C Tier than any others. Starting with Mei, she is a very niche hero and the best thing she does is create short-lasting ice walls.

Symmetra doesn't have a single role to fill and does a bit of everything, but not as good as designated heroes. Meanwhile, Junkrat can be annoying to play against, but perfect accuracy is needed to make him work.

Pharah has essentially been replaced by Echo's current skillset. She can fly and dish out good damage, but the latter just does everything so much better than she can.

Lastly, there is Bastion and Torbjorn. Both rely on being stationary to capture points and defend areas, and if flanked, are doomed since they lack mobility and possess no way to counter the situation.

