How to easily change your in-game name in Overwatch 2

Most modern online competitive titles allow players a great deal of freedom with how they want to personalize their profile in the game and Overwatch 2 is no stranger to this fact.

From changing their in-game settings to equipping new titles, and character cosmetics, there is a lot that fans can do in Blizzard’s latest franchise along with changing their in-game names as well.

Unique in-game titles allow players to provide their profiles a fair bit of personality and help them be easily remembered by those that they matchmake with and against.

Hence, picking one's username in competitive titles is something that is very important, and this is especially so in Overwatch 2. The shooter does not allow one to change their in-game as frequently as one would hope.

Hence, today’s guide will specifically go over how players will be able to change their in-game name in Overwatch 2, and why it is important that they get their usernames right, atleast on the first reset.

Changing your username in Overwatch 2

To be able to change their in-game names in Overwatch 2, there are a few things that players will be required to do.

The first step will be to launch the Blizzard Battle.net launcher and then make their way to the user profile. Fans will be able to do this by clicking on the profile icon that is present at the top-right corner of the screen.

After clicking on the profile icon, players will then be required to click on View Account, which will then automatically take them to the Battle.net Dashboard on their default web browser, It is here on the official website where they will be able to change their names in the shooter.

Players will now be required to click on the Account Details which will automatically take them to the BattleTag section. There they will need to click on the Update button to change their name in Overwatch 2.

The change in the Battle.net client will automatically change the player’s name in the shooter itself.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that players will only be able to change the name for free only once. For subsequent alteration, they will be required to pay a 10$ fee to purchase a new Battle Tag.

Additionally, updating one's Battle Tag in Battle.net will change the in-game names for all the other games that are linked to the account. Hence, if players have already replaced their battle Tag once for free, for another game, they might be required to pay the 10$ fee to get it changed in Overwatch 2.

In competitive multiplayers, especially shooters like OW2, Valorant, and Apex Legends, in-game names go a long way in making the online experience much more memorable and unique. Not only do they give the profile a persona, but really cool usernames stick out a lot from the rest of the competition, making it quite a special experience for many.

Fortunately, Overwatch allows players to change them when they want, albeit they charge a fee after the first free run.

