Overwatch 2: Maps ranked based on game modes

Overwatch 2 Season 1 rolled out last Tuesday, October 4, with the introduction of a new hero for each character class coupled with a fresh new game mode called the Push Mode.

The latest Push Mode has brought with it three new maps. Furthermore, Hybrid Mode gets two more additions in Paraiso and Midtown, and Escort Mode also receives a dazzling new map called the Circuit Royal.

Here’s a list of all 6 brand new maps in Overwatch 2:

Circuit Royal, Monacco (Escort Mode)

Midtown, New York (Hybrid Mode)

Paraiso, Rio De Jenerio (Hybrid Mode)

Colosseo, Rome (Push Mode)

New Queen Street. Toronto (Push Mode)

Esperanca, Portugal (Push Mode)

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Altogether, there are 36 maps in Overwatch 2 available across all formats of Quick Play, Competitive Play, and Arcade put together. Out of these maps, 22 are available for Quick Play that feature the four competitive game modes of Push, Escort, Hybrid, and Control.

This feature ranks all the maps in Overwatch 2 introduced so far for the afformentioned competitve game modes.

Note: This article solely reflects the author’s opinion

All Playable maps in Overwatch 2 ranked based on their game modes

1) Escort Mode

Escort Mode involves defending and attacking teams. Here, the attacking team must escort a payload across the map before the clock ticks out through checkpoints that add time to the overall countdown.

The defending team, on the other hand, must set up traps and make all attempts to stop them by running down the clock. The Escort Mode in Overwatch 2 has 7 maps on offer. The maps are listed below in the order of best to worst.

Junkertown

According to lore, Junker Queen is the ruler of Junkertown (Images via Blizzard Entertainment)

Circuit Royal

The brand-new Circuit Royal map is based on the city of Monaco that features the windy race tracks of Monte Carlo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Dorado

Dorado is a map where teams fight for the high ground, and the map also offers many flanking opportunities (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Route 66

On the attack the key is to push the payload forward past the first checkpoint as soon as possible in Route 66 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Watchpoint: Gibraltar

Heroes with vertical mobility have advantage on this map (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Havana

There’s a secret PvE content hidden somewhere on the revamped map of Havana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Rialto

Rialto is a beautiful map that mimics the architectural grandeur of the Italian city of Venice where high mobility is the key to success (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

2) Hybrid Mode

Hybrid Mode is a combination of both an assault-type game and the Escort Mode. First, the attacking team must fight it out with the defenders to secure a controlling area that has a payload.

If the attacking team succeeds in taking control, then the game reverses into an Escort Mode-type situation where the former must now defend the recently secured payload.

Hybrid Mode has 7 maps on offer. Ranked from best to worst, they are:

King’s Row

King’s Row offers a very well laid out map design that allows all hero classes to thrive (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Eichenwalde

This map represents a quaint German town with plenty of pathways, sectret alleys and places to cover (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Hollywood

While defending heroes having long range weapons such as Ana and Soldier 76 can dominate on this map (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Midtown

Heroes having shields and zoning abilities have a huge advantage on this map (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Paraiso

A spectacularly colorful and vibrant map where heroes having vertical mobility or the ability to fly can dominate here (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Blizzard World

A tiny map that heavily favors the defending team. The entire gameplay hinges on the ability of the attacking team to capture the first objective point (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Numbani

A safe haven for the team defending on the high ground (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

3) Control Mode

Control Mode pits both teams against each other to fight it out over the control of a single checkpoint in the game for the longest duration of time. The first team to win two out of the three rounds wins the entire match. Overwatch 2 has five maps specifically for Control Mode. Ranked from best to worst, these include:

Busan

Busan has many alternate routes to the objective points making it a very competitive map (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Illios

Illios is perhaps the most gorgeous map in Overwatch 2 based on picturesque Greek coastal towns (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Oasis

A futuristic utopic city set in the deserts of Iraq that opens up possibilities of all types of tactics and gameplay (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Lijang Tower

Heroes having mobility in the air such as Pharah, Echo and Mercy excel on this map (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Nepal

Damage heroes who have a lot of speed such as Tracer, Sombra and Reaper can flank a lot on this map making it one dimensional (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

4) Push Mode

Push Mode is the latest game mode introduced in the world of Overwatch 2. This particular mode sees both competing teams battle it out for control over a robot that moves slowly into the other team’s side, depending on who controls it.

The side that takes the robot over a designated line, or the team that has controlled the robot for the longest duration of time wins. Since Push Mode has been newly introduced, at the moment, there are only three maps available in Overwatch 2 so far. They are:

Colosseo

A map that resembles Rome, Colosseo has narrow alleys ideally suited for Tank players and flanking maneuvers alike (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

New Queen Street

The New Queen Street map replicates the city of Toronto in Canada (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Esperanca

Esperanca is a beautifully designed map that represents a laidback Portuguese town (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

