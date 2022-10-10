Overwatch 2: Maps ranked based on game modes

Overwatch 2 Season 1 rolled out last Tuesday, October 4, with the introduction of a new hero for each character class coupled with a fresh new game mode called the Push Mode.
The latest Push Mode has brought with it three new maps. Furthermore, Hybrid Mode gets two more additions in Paraiso and Midtown, and Escort Mode also receives a dazzling new map called the Circuit Royal.
Here’s a list of all 6 brand new maps in Overwatch 2:
- Circuit Royal, Monacco (Escort Mode)
- Midtown, New York (Hybrid Mode)
- Paraiso, Rio De Jenerio (Hybrid Mode)
- Colosseo, Rome (Push Mode)
- New Queen Street. Toronto (Push Mode)
- Esperanca, Portugal (Push Mode)
Altogether, there are 36 maps in Overwatch 2 available across all formats of Quick Play, Competitive Play, and Arcade put together. Out of these maps, 22 are available for Quick Play that feature the four competitive game modes of Push, Escort, Hybrid, and Control.
This feature ranks all the maps in Overwatch 2 introduced so far for the afformentioned competitve game modes.
Note: This article solely reflects the author’s opinion
All Playable maps in Overwatch 2 ranked based on their game modes
1) Escort Mode
Escort Mode involves defending and attacking teams. Here, the attacking team must escort a payload across the map before the clock ticks out through checkpoints that add time to the overall countdown.
The defending team, on the other hand, must set up traps and make all attempts to stop them by running down the clock. The Escort Mode in Overwatch 2 has 7 maps on offer. The maps are listed below in the order of best to worst.
- Junkertown
- Circuit Royal
- Dorado
- Route 66
- Watchpoint: Gibraltar
- Havana
- Rialto
2) Hybrid Mode
Hybrid Mode is a combination of both an assault-type game and the Escort Mode. First, the attacking team must fight it out with the defenders to secure a controlling area that has a payload.
If the attacking team succeeds in taking control, then the game reverses into an Escort Mode-type situation where the former must now defend the recently secured payload.
Hybrid Mode has 7 maps on offer. Ranked from best to worst, they are:
- King’s Row
- Eichenwalde
- Hollywood
- Midtown
- Paraiso
- Blizzard World
- Numbani
3) Control Mode
Control Mode pits both teams against each other to fight it out over the control of a single checkpoint in the game for the longest duration of time. The first team to win two out of the three rounds wins the entire match. Overwatch 2 has five maps specifically for Control Mode. Ranked from best to worst, these include:
- Busan
- Illios
- Oasis
- Lijang Tower
- Nepal
4) Push Mode
Push Mode is the latest game mode introduced in the world of Overwatch 2. This particular mode sees both competing teams battle it out for control over a robot that moves slowly into the other team’s side, depending on who controls it.
The side that takes the robot over a designated line, or the team that has controlled the robot for the longest duration of time wins. Since Push Mode has been newly introduced, at the moment, there are only three maps available in Overwatch 2 so far. They are:
- Colosseo
- New Queen Street
- Esperanca