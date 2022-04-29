All Overwatch 2 Closed Beta game modes explained

The first PvP Beta for Overwatch 2 has already started, featuring new content like maps, heroes, UI changes, game modes, and more. This closed beta is taking place right now and will continue till May 17, 2022.

A key feature in the sequel is that the game has now become a 5v5 shooter. The earlier iteration used to be 6v6, but the implementation of this new change will change the meta. New game modes, along with the reiteration of previous ones, are featured in the beta.

Every game mode featured in Overwatch 2 Closed PvP Beta

While most of the game modes featured in Overwatch 2 Beta have existed in the previous installment, a fresh game mode called "Push" has been added. The other game modes present in the beta are: Control, Escort, and Hybrid.

The maps featured in each of these game modes are as follows:

Push - Toronto, Rome

- Toronto, Rome Control - Ilios, Lijang Tower, Oasis

- Ilios, Lijang Tower, Oasis Escort - Dorado, Route 66, Watchpoint: Gibraltar, Circuit Royal

- Dorado, Route 66, Watchpoint: Gibraltar, Circuit Royal Hybrid - Eichenwalde, King's Row, Midtown

Let's take a look at each of these game modes in detail.

1) Push

Push is the newest game mode that arrives with Overwatch 2 Beta. A robot is featured in this mode, which both teams fight to take control of. There is a barricade on each of the team's sides.

The robot will go in the direction of the enemy's spawn, pushing the team's barricade in the process. The players' main objective will be to push the barricade as far as possible. It also features checkpoints, where the robot stops for a few seconds.

Pushing it all the way to the end yields an instant victory. If time runs out, the team with the most distance covered gets declared the winner.

2) Control

In the Control game mode, two teams with 5 players each fight over a series of objective areas in a best-of-three format. Unlike other game modes, there is no differentiation between attack and defense.

The control point takes 30 seconds to unlock after the start of the match and once it gets unlocked, the objective area can be captured by either team.

To capture the checkpoint, players must occupy the point for a given amount of time. Capture speed fastens when multiple team members have managed to occupy the area and gets contested when members from the opposition team arrive in the area.

Once captured, the team must defend the points, while others need to drive the enemies out and capture it themselves in order to gain control.

3) Escort

Escort is another returning game mode in Overwatch 2 Beta. In this game mode, there are distinctive attacking and defending teams whose roles are randomly determined when the map is chosen. Once the first half gets completed, the roles are swapped.

The main objective here is that the attacking team must escort a payload across the map to the objective, while the defending team needs to stop the process.

The defending team gets some time to set up their defenses before the attacking team spawns at the start of each round. Once the timer runs out, the attackers leave their spawn area, and another timer begins counting down. Each checkpoint reached adds extra time to the timer.

Overtime gets activated when an attacker is present within the payload's range when the timer expires or shortly beforehand.

4) Hybrid

As the name suggests, this mode features a mix and match of other modes from Overwatch, mainly Assault and Escort. Assault is similar to the Control mode explained above, the only difference is that two points need to be captured instead of one.

However, in Overwatch 2 Beta, the Assault mode has been replaced by some other mode while the Escort mode is still present. Initially, the attacking team gets 4 minutes to capture point A. If they succeed, 3 more minutes will be added to capture point B.

If point A is captured during Overtime, the game will continue normally with 3 minutes on the clock. The attacking team is randomly chosen, and the sides are switched when the round gets over.

