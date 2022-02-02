Valorant reportedly getting a new game mode that will make teams compete by capturing points

Valorant is expected to introduce another new game mode in the upcoming updates to the game. This will be a fun game mode alongside Snowball Fight, Replication, and Escalation.

As per the data miners, the new game mode will be centred around the theme of Capturing points where both teams will fight for the highest score. Players have already reacted to the potential upcoming feature of the game, and some have found a resemblance to some popular game modes of other games as well.

The new Valorant game mode will join the queue alongside Snowball Fight, Replication, and Escalation:

Starting with just three game modes (Unrated, Competitive and Spike Rush), Valorant now has a total of seven game modes (Unrated, Competitive, Spike Rush, Deathmatch, Snowball Fight, Replication, and Escalation) in the game. Snowball Fight, Replication, and Escalation are introduced into the match rotationally.

A potential new game mode will join the rotational queue alongside the previous three in the game. As per the information revealed by the data miners, two teams will face and compete against each other by capturing points.

The team that will end higher after a certain period will be declared the winner. Players have found some resemblance of this game mode with the Domination mode of Call of Duty, Capture the flag mode of Halo Infinite and many more.

Since the game's release in mid-2020, Valorant has evolved and become more attractive to players thanks to developers' restless effort towards the game.

With every new update, developers have tried to shake up things to make the game fresh and entertaining. Constant changes in the game have made it more popular to the players as players always have something new to explore in the game.

The introduction of the new game mode will enhance the diversity of the game. Players will have another new way to enjoy the game well. However, Riot is yet to confirm this. It will be interesting to see when this new mode goes live in the upcoming days.

