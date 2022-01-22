Riot might introduce Prioritize Strongest Weapon Setting in Valorant

Riot is considering the introduction of Prioritize Strongest Weapon Setting in Valorant with upcoming updates to the game. This feature will enable the option of auto-equipping a weapon after using an agent's ability.
Developers are yet to confirm the introduction of this feature in the game. However, some data miners have leaked details of the same.
Players can prioritize the best usable weapon in Valorant by enabling Prioritize Strongest Weapon Settings
Valorant's unique combination of agents' abilities and gunplay make Riot's shooter unique from the rest. However, it sometimes becomes complicated to maintain both.
To make it easier for players, Riot may introduce the Prioritize Strongest Weapon Settings. Players can prioritize weapons they like the most in their inventory. They will be automatically equipped with their desired weapon after ability usage while the feature is enabled.
For example, if an Omen player uses his ultimate with melee in his hand, he will be automatically equipped with melee while respawning again.
However, if the feature is disabled, players will be equipped with their last used weapon in the game. Popular data miner Mike also revealed that the setting might have a toggle feature so players can leave it as normal instead of automatically switching to the stronger weapon.
Developers are yet to confirm the changes in the game. The feature is expected to be introduced in the upcoming few patch updates.
However, players have shown mixed reactions to this potential change. Some players seem thrilled with the changes as they think it will make them more flexible in the game.
Meanwhile, some believe this feature will decrease the importance of player's awareness. Yet others are still confused about the utilization of this feature.
It will be interesting to see if the developers finally introduce this feature. If they do, it will surely tweak the meta of the game.