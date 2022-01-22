Riot might introduce Prioritize Strongest Weapon Setting in Valorant

Riot is considering the introduction of Prioritize Strongest Weapon Setting in Valorant with upcoming updates to the game. This feature will enable the option of auto-equipping a weapon after using an agent's ability.

Developers are yet to confirm the introduction of this feature in the game. However, some data miners have leaked details of the same.

Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks



~ Prioritizes best usable weapon in the inventory when auto-equipping a weapon. When off, prioritizes most recently equipped weapon instead. Prioritize Strongest Weapon Setting | #VALORANT ~ Prioritizes best usable weapon in the inventory when auto-equipping a weapon. When off, prioritizes most recently equipped weapon instead. Prioritize Strongest Weapon Setting | #VALORANT ~ Prioritizes best usable weapon in the inventory when auto-equipping a weapon. When off, prioritizes most recently equipped weapon instead.

Players can prioritize the best usable weapon in Valorant by enabling Prioritize Strongest Weapon Settings

Valorant's unique combination of agents' abilities and gunplay make Riot's shooter unique from the rest. However, it sometimes becomes complicated to maintain both.

To make it easier for players, Riot may introduce the Prioritize Strongest Weapon Settings. Players can prioritize weapons they like the most in their inventory. They will be automatically equipped with their desired weapon after ability usage while the feature is enabled.

For example, if an Omen player uses his ultimate with melee in his hand, he will be automatically equipped with melee while respawning again.

Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks This setting would take effect when you would typically equip the last item you used.



I would assume after an ultimate or ability it would swap. This setting is togglable so you can leave it as normal instead of automatically switching to the stronger weapon. This setting would take effect when you would typically equip the last item you used. I would assume after an ultimate or ability it would swap. This setting is togglable so you can leave it as normal instead of automatically switching to the stronger weapon.

However, if the feature is disabled, players will be equipped with their last used weapon in the game. Popular data miner Mike also revealed that the setting might have a toggle feature so players can leave it as normal instead of automatically switching to the stronger weapon.

Developers are yet to confirm the changes in the game. The feature is expected to be introduced in the upcoming few patch updates.

PureBacoN - 99Damage @D4PureBacoN @Khoruh @ValorLeaks Been wishing for this since the beta. Man how many Times i died after planting cause i had to use my knife beforehand to be fast enough. @Khoruh @ValorLeaks Been wishing for this since the beta. Man how many Times i died after planting cause i had to use my knife beforehand to be fast enough.

However, players have shown mixed reactions to this potential change. Some players seem thrilled with the changes as they think it will make them more flexible in the game.

Baker Arrowood @bakeralan18



cant wait for the game to start recommending buys based on team eco, maybe even instaflicking on heads for you! @ValorLeaks yes love to see them removing situational awareness from the game!! if someone doesnt consider what they have equipped, and you do, you deserve to win the gamecant wait for the game to start recommending buys based on team eco, maybe even instaflicking on heads for you! @ValorLeaks yes love to see them removing situational awareness from the game!! if someone doesnt consider what they have equipped, and you do, you deserve to win the gamecant wait for the game to start recommending buys based on team eco, maybe even instaflicking on heads for you!

Meanwhile, some believe this feature will decrease the importance of player's awareness. Yet others are still confused about the utilization of this feature.

Justice. Finally... @Boneman9000 @ValorLeaks Help me out here. What are the “auto equip” weapon scenarios? Like when you shoot a raze rocket/ Yoru ult/TP etc and then suddenly only have your knife out? I’m sure there’s other scenarios where you just rage saying “why TF was my knife out?!????” @ValorLeaks Help me out here. What are the “auto equip” weapon scenarios? Like when you shoot a raze rocket/ Yoru ult/TP etc and then suddenly only have your knife out? I’m sure there’s other scenarios where you just rage saying “why TF was my knife out?!????”

It will be interesting to see if the developers finally introduce this feature. If they do, it will surely tweak the meta of the game.

