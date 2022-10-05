How to unlock Sombra in Overwatch 2: Abilities, class, and more explained

Overwatch 2 is out and is sure to cause quite a lot of chatter on internet forums in the days to come. The new iteration is a free-to-play title and changes up the structure of the game by taking it from a 7v7 mode to a more compact 5v5 battle. But the more things change, the more they remain the same.

Overwatch 2 comes with many returning heroes from the original Overwatch, and one such character is Sombra. The tech-savvy opportunist has received a significant rework for the second installment of this popular MOBA game and has garnered a mixed reaction from fans.

In this guide to Overwatch 2, I’ll list the abilities that Sombra possesses in the game, the changes made to them, and other features. I’ll also include a how-to unlock section, although it’s pretty simple to get the character, and a few tips at the end.

Overwatch 2: How to unlock Sombra

If you’re looking to unlock Sombra in Overwatch 2 quickly, you’re in for a little bit of grinding, although it's not much of a slog. Currently, to get all the characters in the game, all you need to do is play a total of 150 unranked matches.

Sombra, unfortunately, lies at the far end of this spectrum, for which you will need to finish 115 matches to unlock. The good part is that if you’re winning, it counts as two participation points, so if you win 58 matches, you can get her quickly.

Sombra’s class and abilities

Sombra's new move set (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Sombra is a damage class hero who specializes in one-on-one battles. Her abilities allow her to nullify enemy skills, and she works best as an invisible tracker that can take out stray opponents quickly and efficiently.

In the field, Sombra is effectively a stealth hacker who is adept at using tech to her advantage. She only has one firing mode, using a machine pistol with a moderate spread. Below is a list of all of her abilities in Overwatch 2.

Hack: This ability is targeted at opponent heroes and can briefly stop them from using their own abilities. In the new version, Hack has other aspects besides its primary feature, making enemies susceptible to more damage and allowing Sombra to track them through walls for the active duration.

Translocator: Using this ability, you may utilize Sombra’s excellent mobility by teleporting to a thrown beacon. The beacon can be placed anywhere on the map and allows you to either escape from high-intense situations or as a way to quickly gank enemies.

Stealth: Another of Sombra’s iconic abilities, Stealth allows her to become invisible and move about unseen. Stealth has been upgraded to allow her to hack while remaining invisible (albeit with a slight momentary distortion). Taking damage will break the stealth cloak.

Opportunist: This is Sombra’s passive, which allows her to view enemies through walls whenever they are below 50% health. This opens up great ways to track enemies and quietly follow them through the map and finish them off when they are secluded and in a vulnerable position.

EMP: EMP is Sombra’s ultimate, which is basically the Hack ability but is employed on a larger scale in a massive radius. Enemies are hacked, interrupting their abilities, and they take damage equivalent to 40% of their current health.

These are the abilities that Sombra possesses in Overwatch 2. Below is a section on tips, where I’ll discuss the changes to some of these abilities and how they will impact the gameplay.

Tips for Sombra

Sombra deploys her EMP (Image via Activision Blizzard)

The major rework to Sombra comes in the form of changes made to her Hack ability. In Overwatch, you could use Hack to impact the enemy's abilities for a while, making them helpless when ambushed. However, with the new changes, its effectiveness for the entire team is slightly reduced.

The new Hack enables Sombra to fully step into her role as an opportunist, as it makes disrupting enemy abilities and tracking them for finishers very efficient. Hack is now a tool for interrupting enemies and can be a deadly combination when used in conjunction with Stealth.

Translocation is still a widely acceptable skill to get anywhere quickly, although you should rely on your team if you plan an ambush into enemy territory. Placing the beacon next to health packs in the safe territory is a great fall-back strategy. Using it with EMP is a great tactic, but do not attempt it without backup.

And that was all you needed to know concerning Sombra in Overwatch 2. Did you find this article helpful? If so, why not leave us a like? You can even comment down below if you want to let us know what else you’d like to see us cover on the site. Keep up with us for more on Overwatch 2, and have a great day!

LIVE POLL Q. Will you be playing as Sombra in Overwatch 2? Yup Not really 0 votes so far