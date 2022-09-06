Fortnite's Kamehameha ability gives huge advantage to PC players

Kamehameha is a Fortnite Mythic ability that was added to the video game with the Dragon Ball Super collaboration. Unfortunately, one Redditor recently discovered that this ability favors players who play on PC.

The Nimbus Cloud and Kamehameha have been in the game since the v21.40 update, which was released on August 16. Epic Games has removed the exclusive challenges that came with the anime collaboration. But luckily, players can still use the two items. However, Kamehameha seems to favor those who play the title on higher framerates, which is a big problem.

JoJo @JoJoJosiah_ttv How Fortnite players say Kamehameha How Fortnite players say Kamehameha https://t.co/S8fWvBOZrX

Fortnite lets PC players use Kamehameha for deadlier attacks

Reddit user Wymogderg recently learned that the Kamehameha Mythic ability gives PC players an edge. On computers that can run the title on higher FPS, controlling the move and aiming it are easier. This means that PC gamers have a higher chance of hitting enemies with it.

Current-generation gaming consoles are capable of reaching 120 frames per second (FPS). However, PC players can sometimes get more than 500 FPS, which puts them at a huge advantage. With the sensitivity of the ability linked to the framerate, things are worse for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch players. This is because these consoles can barely reach 60 FPS, meaning the Kamehameha ability is harder to use on such devices.

Unfortunately, Epic Games probably won't do anything about this Fortnite issue. Kamehameha is a limited-time item that will soon be removed from the video game, so fixing it doesn't make much sense.

To obtain the Kamehameha Mythic ability, players have to extract capsules that fall all over the island every few minutes. A lot of gamers try to use them, which is what makes things exciting. Each capsule contains the popular energy attack and the Nimbus Glider.

How much damage does the move do?

The popular energy attack from Dragon Ball has been a perfect addition to Fortnite Battle Royale. Initially, players believed it was overpowered and unstoppable. However, Kamehameha is now considered a balanced item that can be easily stopped or avoided in most cases.

The energy attack deals 100 damage on impact and 40 damage per second, which makes it very lethal. However, the only disadvantage that comes with Kamehameha is the inability to move while using it.

The move lasts for three seconds in Fortnite Battle Royale. During this short period, players are exposed to every enemy around them. This gives their foes the chance to register a quick elimination with a submachine gun or a sniper.

New Fortnite update right around the corner

Epic Games will release the final update of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 on Tuesday, September 6. The v21.51 update will not be a major one, but it could add some important things, such as a live event.

At the moment, no one knows whether the Dragon Ball collaboration will completely end with the next update. However, there is a good chance that Epic Games will remove both Mythic items from the loot pool.

HYPEX @HYPEX I'd be surprised if this this season's last update (21.51) on Tuesday isn't for an event or build up or something big. It's been planned for weeks so it can't be for bug fixes, and we already have Wild Weeks ingame so it can't be for things like that.. 🤔 I'd be surprised if this this season's last update (21.51) on Tuesday isn't for an event or build up or something big. It's been planned for weeks so it can't be for bug fixes, and we already have Wild Weeks ingame so it can't be for things like that.. 🤔

The new season of the popular video game will begin on Sunday, September 18. It will bring a lot of new content, including the new Battle Pass and major map changes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh