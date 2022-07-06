5 stealth games to play if you miss Splinter Cell

Splinter Cell is a series of stealth games that started in 2002 and was endorsed by Tom Clancy, an American novelist. They followed the story of the protagonist Sam Fisher, a black-ops specialist of the fictional Third Echelon division of the NSA.

Players control Fisher across the seven video games, which see him traverse various levels, using stealth and unique gadgets to take down enemies.

In 2013, the last title in the series debuted, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist, but it has gone somewhat quiet since. Fans of this stealth game series have been waiting for a new entry, and Ubisoft has reported working on a remake of the first game, which comes as some consolation.

Those looking to enjoy a similar experience can look to other stealth games that feature compelling stories and gameplay based on taking out enemies silently while using different gadgets and abilities to their advantage.

Five great stealth games to satiate that Splinter Cell itch

1) Dishonored 2

While the entire Dishonored series is an excellent experience in terms of stealth games, Dishonored 2 is probably the best. Developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda, this title was released in 2016 as a follow-up and sequel to the first game, Dishonored.

The story also follows the previous game, with Corvo and his daughter Emily being the two main protagonists and playable characters. It is spread into various levels, which users can traverse to reach their goal, preferring to leave guards and enemies untouched or kill everything in their path.

Like the previous title, they have access to a few gadgets and unique powers, which can be equipped in a limited capacity, depending on the gamer's style.

Both Emily and Corvo have a unique set of capabilities, such as the latter having most of his abilities from the last game. At the same time, Emily opens up a new set of options for players to implement.

2) Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

The final game in the Deus Ex series, Mankind Divided is an action role-playing game played from a first-person shooter perspective and involves stealth mechanics. Developed by Eidos Montreal and published by Square Enix Europe in 2016, it is set in 2029, two years after the previous title's events.

Users take control of protagonist Adam Jensen, a bio-organically augmented soldier who is a double agent working for the Juggernaut Collective hacker group. Set in a cyberpunk environment, the game explores themes of transhumanism and discrimination.

Adam's goal is to expose the Illuminati, a secret organization running things from behind the scenes.

It becomes a stealth game because gamers are given numerous ways to approach any situation during gameplay. Sneaking from behind cover and stealthily eliminating enemies is a viable option.

Hiding bodies is a good tactic to keep enemies unaware of Adam's presence in the area. Several lethal and non-lethal takedowns and weapons are available to suit their needs.

3) Hitman 3

2016's Hitman brought the age-old stealth game series back to its roots, with endlessly replayable levels and infinite possibilities to take out a target. And the final game in this trilogy, Hitman 3, delivered on the best aspects of this series for current generation hardware.

Developed by longtime developer IO Interactive and published by the same company, this game was released in January 2021.

Players who owned the previous two games can add those levels to Hitman 3, which tasks Agent 47 once more to go to exotic locations worldwide, eliminating specific targets in each level. They can gather various gadgets and weapons by completing missions and challenges, opening up new ways for them to tackle locations once more.

The title also contains user-made online contracts, along with an elusive target mode, which tasks them with eliminating a single target on a map.

In the Elusive Target mode, if gamers are killed or the target escapes, the contract is lost, and they can try again the next time the target becomes available. The entire World of Assassination trilogy is available on Steam currently for a significant discount as a part of the Steam Summer Sale.

4) Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain

Like Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist, Metal Gear V: The Phantom Pain is the last mainline game in the Metal Gear series, which has since seen somewhat of a slump. Released in 2015 for Windows, PlayStation, and Xbox, this stealth game was developed by Kojima Productions and published by Konami.

Players can play as Venom Snake, who leads the mercenary group known as the Diamond Dogs. With two large playable maps in this title, they can use a variety of gadgets and tactics at their disposal to approach a situation in any way they wish to.

Scouting out an enemy base using binoculars and then deciding to tackle the problem from a distance or up close is entirely up to users.

Venom Snake also has numerous AI companions he can call upon for assistance, including Quiet, a sniper specialist, a horse, a wolf pup, and a walker gear for the Diamond Dogs. A third-person stealth game, this is possibly the best outing in Metal Gear's history.

5) Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham Knight is a stealth game from developer Rocksteady. It was the final offering in their Arkham trilogy.

Released in 2015, this comic book-inspired superhero title allowed users to step into the boots of the caped crusader himself. He has to keep Gotham City safe from the nefarious plans of the Scarecrow.

The tagline for the Arkham games was "Be the Batman," and this game finally lets gamers feel the full potential of being the Dark Knight. Batman is on his own turf and armed to the teeth with the most advanced tech he could get his hands on. The inclusion of the Batmobile was the icing on the cake.

Players are encouraged to use their gadgets and the environment to stealthily take out armed enemies in encounters that demonstrate how Batman can truly induce fear into the hearts of criminals.

As the story progresses, as well as through upgrades, users can unlock the full potential of their gear, and predator encounters (yes, that is what they are called) almost become a sandbox to play around in.

