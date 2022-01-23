Hitman 3 Elusive Target Arcade guide: How to complete The Ellipses Silent Assassin

Elusive Target Arcade is a Hitman 3 game mode that revolves around eluding targets. Every month since Hitman 2016 was released, IO Interactive has launched a new game mode for gamers to take on, and Elusive Target Arcade takes the concept to a new level.

It mixes up the formula and introduces new difficulties and unlockable prizes, all while maintaining the spirit of what makes Elusive Targets fun to play.

It is a game mode in which you will be assigned Elusive Targets in order to maintain the high-stakes gameplay. Each of them has a set number of people to assassinate. And while you won't be permanently locked out should you fail at the challenge, you'll have to wait until the next day to attempt again.

In this mode, you will be assigned more difficult objectives. The first target, for example, may be a simple kill that requires no special equipment or procedure. The second target, on the other hand, could necessitate the use of a special outfit or a technique of death, such as electrocution.

As you take down more targets, the criteria become increasingly difficult, with additional modifiers, like deleting security film, added to the mix.

How to complete The Ellipses Silent Assassin of Hitman 3

The first task in Hitman 3's Elusive Target Arcade is The Ellipses. You have to execute three Elusive Target missions to complete it, but each one has a new complication that makes it more difficult. In this article, we will explain how to get a Silent Assassin rating and complete all three levels.

First level: Killing the Collector

Hitman 3 - The Ellipses Level 1 (Image via YouTube)

The Collector must be killed in the first level of this assignment. You may recognize him, as well as the other targets in this task, from Hitman 3. However, this level has an additional complexity in that you must first hide all dead and unconscious bodies before proceeding.

Hitman 3 - Flip a coin (Image via Youtube)

You have to go up to the rear of the manor, where the stairs climb to meet the back doors. A guard is stationed beside a container where you can bury his body. You need to flip a coin to pull him over before subduing him and putting his body in the container.

After picking up the guard's gun and placing it on the stairwell's central portion, you can return to your hiding place near the container and wait.

Place the gun (Image via Youtube)

The target will eventually stroll up these steps and discover the gun. He'll have his bodyguard pick it up for disposal. When the target comes close enough, toss another coin on the container to entice him towards it. He won't come over if the bodyguard is too far away. You can now kill the target and dispose of his body.

Hitman 3 Kill the collector (Image via Youtube)

Gather whatever the target drops, particularly the knife. Then, to the left of this container, you have to climb up the drainpipe, shimmy to the left at the top and follow the ledge. To get back out onto the ledge and on to another drainpipe, you will need to enter the mansion and navigate around the upper walkway.

Hitman 3 - Locate the exit (Image via Youtube)

You may jump onto the balcony outside Alexa Carlisle's office by climbing up this drainpipe, and instead of going inside, make your way up the next drainpipe to the top level.

They can now enter the house and take the painting down the stairs, where you won't be seen if you wait for the guard to move under the stairwell. Once you have obtained the picture, return the way you came and proceed to any exit.

The second target: The Liability

Hitman 3 - The Liability (Image via Youtube)

In Berlin, you have to assassinate the Liability. The fact that you can't murder anyone with a gun and that all bodies must be concealed adds to the complexity. It will be better if you start near the club entrance, and carry a distraction item like a coin.

Hitman 3 - The Ellipses (Image via Youtube)

You have to enter the club as quickly as possible and make your way to the outside bar. Take the left fork of the bridge, then the right fork of the tiny boardwalk by the lake. This will take you behind the sitting area to a concrete portion containing a large amount of heavy gear.

Place a coin on the floor at the centre of the room (approximately), away from the motorcyclists, the camera, and the rest of the club. The location of this coin can be found on the map below.

Hitman 3 - The Ellipses level map (Image via Youtube)

You should observe the target sitting down and having a drink now. To distract the target, toss a coin on the lower wall straight behind. He'll stand up and begin strolling about, at which point he'll see the coins placed on the ground. Mind that his bodyguard and guide will be accompanying him.

Hitman 3 - Run towards the target (Image via Youtube)

As you approach the target, you will keep running into his bodyguard and guide. Give the target ample time to spot the coin and bend down to pick it up. The guide and bodyguard rush around to the victim and shove him into the water after a few seconds. You can now leave using any of the exits without being stopped.

The final target: The Ascensionist

Hitman 3 - The Ellipses level 3 (Image via Youtube)

The Ascensionist is the ultimate target. Compounding the difficulty are the stipulations that you can't murder her with a gun, have to hide all bodies, and if caught on video, the data will have to be destroyed.

Hitman 3 - Subdue the guard (Image via Youtube)

For this path, you will need a special loadout. Bring a briefcase, but don't put anything in it, and be sure to separate the coin. Unloading the weapons is the next important thing that you will have to do. Finally, you will have to sneak the Remote Emetic Gas Device into the atrium bathroom. The big atrium will be your starting point.

Get frisked and proceed up the stairs. Turn left, pass past the Black Gold Bar, and climb the stairway with the blue curtains, to the left of that bar. At the top, turn left and go around the balcony until you reach an open chamber with two guards. Draw one guard in with the coin. Take his disguise after subduing him and hiding his body in the closet.

Image via Youtube

Go to the atrium bathroom to claim the smuggled goods while wearing the security guard disguise. Keep an eye out for the target, since she may be heading up the stairs right now. You have to be quick here, so hurry to the restroom and grab the Remote Emetic Gas Device.

Enter the next stall and hide the gas canister in the suitcase. This means you may use the remote to activate it, and the gas will emerge from the bag. Return to the Black Gold Bar and wait for the target to speak to a female NPC outside the double door to the restroom. Trigger the gas and stroll around the couple after they've begun conversing. To make this work, you have to poison both of them.

Hitman 3 - Neutralize the target (Image via Youtube)

The two will now proceed to the restroom to vomit. The Ascensionist will proceed to the left-hand stall, where there’s a closet to hide her body. Close the door and drown her once she's inside. Then hide her body and find a way out.

