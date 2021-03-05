It is perhaps safe to say that IO Interactive's hot streak that began with 2016's Hitman revival has continued with the success of the concluding chapter of the World of Assassination trilogy.

However, since 2016, the studio has adopted a style of release that offers its players plenty of exciting post-launch content. From Escalations to Contracts and the fan-favorite Elusive Targets, there is plenty more to come from the studio's end for Hitman fans.

Released on January 20th, Hitman 3 came out to a massively positive reception from fans and critics. The game was perhaps the most polished version of the Hitman formula that IO Interactive introduced in the 2016 soft reboot of the franchise.

Given the game's success on launch, players are bound to be excited at the prospect of more Hitman and the challenges IOs being thrown their way during the month.

IO Interactive reveal Hitman 3's March roadmap

Hitman 3 March roadmap (Image via IO Interactive)

All the new content in Hitman 3 will be free of cost, which is always a big plus in fans' eyes. The roadmap details a new seasonal event, Berlin Egg Hunt, starting March 30th.

The Berlin Egg Hunt sees Agent 47 travel to Berlin, and the players' knowledge of the club's exterior and layout will come in handy as most of the event takes place outside. The event will be free for all players to participate and will force a dress code upon them.

The event will be playable from March 30th to April 12th and will include new items, unique targets, and objectives. In terms of new content for March, for owners of the Deluxe Edition/Pack, the final Escalation sees Agent 47 in the aftermath of the original game's events, Hitman: Codename 47.

Advertisement

This deep dive into the murky waters of 47's past is bound to excite players as a re-imagining of familiar locations and events is a fun prospect. A new Elusive Target also makes its way into the game in Isle of Sgail and an Escalation in Berlin.

A comprehensive list of new things coming to Hitman 3 in March:

The Lesley Celebration / Escalation

Easy Allies x Chongqing / Featured Contracts

The Stowaway (Isle of Sgail) / Elusive Target

Eurogamer x Mendoza / Featured Contracts

The Satu Mare Delirium / Deluxe Escalation

Berlin Egg Hunt / Seasonal Event