How to unlock Widowmaker in Overwatch 2: Abilities, class, and more explained 

Overwatch 2 is ending its first week with about 10 million players getting into the game, so it’s safe to say it is set to be as famous as its predecessor. The fact that it is free-to-play should also bring in a significant increase in player count over time, and with so many diverse heroes to pick from, gamers will undoubtedly remain entertained.

Speaking of heroes, the entire cast of playable characters returns from the original game to Overwatch 2, with many getting some sort of rework or the other. Widowmaker is one such character who has received two minor changes, but her kit remains mostly the same.

In this guide for Overwatch 2, I’ll be taking a look at Widowmaker’s abilities, changes, and how one can go about unlocking her as a playable character. If you’re new to the game, this guide might be what you’re looking for to get an idea of how Widowmaker functions in Overwatch.

How to unlock Widowmaker in Overwatch 2

Widowmaker doesn't need to be unlocked in Overwatch 2, as she is readily available to select as a playable hero from the very beginning. New players will have access to 15 heroes early on in the game, one of which is the Elite marksman, although learning to use the character efficiently is another story.

Widowmaker is a sniper and functions a bit differently than other heroes, so you should utilize your early game time by practicing in the training simulation. Hopefully, after this guide, you’ll have a better understanding of the character.

Widowmaker’s class and abilities:

Widowmaker's abilities (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Widowmaker is a damage class hero and she is a powerhouse when it comes to dealing out damage in a single hit. Her sniper rifle is capable of one-shotting many heroes, and her role hasn’t changed much in the new iteration.

One change has been made to her health pool, which has increased from 175 to 200 hit points. In Overwatch 2, Widowmaker also gains her class passive ability, which grants her a boost in movement and reload speed after eliminating a target.

Below is a list of all the abilities that Widowmaker possesses:

Widow’s Kiss: This is Widowmaker’s primary attack ability, where she uses her iconic rifle to shoot down enemies. It comes with two modes of fire: an automatic firing mode that is good for close quarters and a long-range chargeable sniper shot to pick enemies off from a distance.

Grappling Hook: Widowmaker uses her grapple in this ability to shoot a hook and zip up almost any mountable surface or ledge.

Venom Mine: This ability launches a poison trap, which explodes when an enemy hero is within 3 meters. The explosion inflicts poison damage over 5 seconds, and during this time, the enemy is visible to Widowmaker, alerting her of their presence.

Infra-Sight: Widowmaker uses her iconic goggles in her ultimate ability, which allows her and her entire team to view enemy heroes across any surface. The ability lasts for 15 seconds, which is long enough to mount a great surprise attack.

Those were all the abilities that Widowmaker can use in Overwatch 2. Read on for a brief rundown of tips and a few pointers on how best to make use of this lethal sniper in your team.

Tips for Widowmaker:

Widowmaker takes aim (Image via Activision Blizzard)

As a sniper, the best way to employ Widowmaker is by hanging back from the action and picking off targets from a distance. The Widow’s Kiss can deal 2.5x damage on a critical hit, making her the highest single-shot damage hero in Overwatch 2. However, you should rely more on charge shots rather than quick ones.

Use Venom Mines to secure your position so that you are quickly alerted if someone is flanking you. Grappling Hook is a great way to escape enemies that suddenly come upon you, as Widowmaker is relatively defenseless at close range.

Widowmaker’s ultimate ability can be used to gain the upper hand, as knowing enemy movement allows you to set up a team ambush or line up shots on enemies coming out from cover. Positioning is essential when playing as an elite sniper, so make sure to have the high ground as often as possible.

And that was all you needed to know about Widowmaker in Overwatch 2. Did you find this guide helpful? If so, why not leave us a like or a comment down below? You can let us know what other guides or features you’d like to see on the site. Keep up with us for more on Overwatch 2, and have a great day!

