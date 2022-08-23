5 best games like Sniper Elite to satisfy your inner marksman

Sniper Elite is a series of video games that focuses on long-range stealth shooting and sees players employ several weapons, including sniper rifles, to eliminate enemies, infiltrate compounds, and complete various objectives. The latest installment in this long-running series is Sniper Elite 5, which came out on May 26, 2022.

Sniper Elite allows players to experience the thrill of sniping and test their marksmanship skills. Those who enjoy playing such games will attest that it is not as simple as pointing and shooting, as they will need to factor in distance, bullet drop, and the time it will take for the bullet to reach its mark.

For players looking to get into other titles that can satisfy their inner marksman, possibly after finishing Sniper Elite 5, here are five more titles that are some of the best games in which one can test their shooting skills.

These games like Sniper Elite mandate sharp aim

1) Call of Duty: Warzone

If players are looking to up the ante after Sniper Elite and try competing for more against other players instead of AI enemies, they can try out Call of Duty: Warzone. As a battle royale game, players can try out snipers and other long-range rifles and their proficiency in them when tackling other people online.

While AI enemies in a game can be predictable and quite easily finished off, other players pose more of a challenge as their movements, tactics, and abilities are harder to judge. This is one of the reasons why competitive esports players tend to be some of the best video game marksmen on the planet.

Warzone is Call of Duty’s free-to-play battle royale mode that can be downloaded and accessed independently of any of its titles, despite coming out bundled with Modern Warfare in 2020. It features Call of Duty’s iconic shooting and action-packed gameplay in a large-scale all-out warfare scenario as the backdrop for the battle royale model.

2) Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

The Ghost Recon games have always been some of the best shooters players can get into, with a tactical approach to gameplay and an optional co-op mode. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands was the last game in the series at its peak and was released on March 7, 2017.

Like in Sniper Elite, players have access to a large map they can explore, with many enemy settlements scattered about the open world. Combat is a dynamic experience, with enemy AI being influenced by many factors such as the day/night cycle and the weather, which the player can use to their advantage when planning an attack.

Along with sniper rifles, other weapons also give players a lot of freedom to approach their targets. It is ultimately up to them to take a stealth approach or attack enemies head-on. However, both modes of attack will require careful preparation and proper planning before they are executed.

3) Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

The Sniper Ghost Warrior series consists of similar games comparable to the Sniper Elite series. However, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 takes a slightly different approach to its gameplay format that sets it apart. Yet, it is still a great title to get into if players enjoy sniping.

This tactical shooter stealth video game was developed by CI Games and released on June 4, 2021. The story is primarily barebones and does not break any new ground, but the gameplay makes this a fun title to play. There are a total of six missions in the main game and DLC that are categorized as either “classic" or "long-distance."

Long-distance missions mainly include sniping and taking out targets from a thousand meters away. Classic missions require targets to be eliminated from a closer distance of 400 meters while including infiltration and close-quarters combat.

4) Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain

In more recent Sniper Elite games, players have a lot of freedom on how to play the game, as it is set in large open areas across several levels. Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain takes things further by setting a stealth game to a fully open world.

The Phantom Pain is one of the best stealth games ever to be released due to the number of options players have when tackling any objective on the map. While they can access several gadgets to deploy and unlockable abilities to take down enemies, traditional gunplay is also a valid tactic.

Various weapons are available to choose from that players can take into the field. A large selection of sniper rifles is available to pick from, which players can carry on their backs and use from a suitable distance to pick out targets.

5) Hitman 3

While, at first glance, it might not seem like Hitman 3 is an excellent comparison to Sniper Elite, it shares many similarities with it. They are both stealth games, wherein employing weapons is crucial at certain times, and each level is an extensive map where players must locate and eliminate the targets.

Hitman 3 also comes with a Sniper Assassin mode specifically played in sniper mode, where agent 47 has to take out a select few targets from a distance while remaining unnoticed. Silent kills, accident kills, and hidden kills are opportunities that will crop up from time to time, and players must utilize them accordingly.

Aside from Sniper Assassin, using sniper rifles is a legitimate strategy on almost every level, where almost all targets can be eliminated via stealth sniping. Sniper Assassin is a challenge for all levels, wherein players need to eliminate each target using a sniper rifle. This tradition has been in the series since its inception.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

