Sniper Elite 5 system requirements: What are the best settings for high FPS in the shooter?

Rebellion Development’s most recent franchise entry, Sniper Elite 5, can indeed be quite taxing on hardware. This is one of the reasons why the game does not work optimally for many fans and gets rather laggy with frame drops in various points in the game.

However, players will be able to make the most out of the in-game settings in Sniper Elite 5, and today’s guide specifically deals with how they will be able to get the maximum FPS possible on their system.

However, before going into the settings, it’s important to talk about the minimum as well as the recommended system requirements for the shooter title.

If players’ hardware does not match at least the minimum requirements for the game, no amount of setting tweaks will reduce the lag or improve performance.

What are the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Sniper Elite 5

Minimum System Requirements

Storage: 85 GB of available space

85 GB of available space Memory/RAM: 8 GB

Processor/CPU: Intel Core i3 8100 or equivalent

Graphics/GPU: DirectX12 compatible with 4GB VRAM

Operating System/OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Recommended System Requirements

Storage: 85 GB of available space

85 GB of available space Memory/RAM: 16 GB

Processor/CPU: Intel Core i5 8400 or equivalent

Graphics/GPU: DirectX12 compatible with 6GB VRAM

Operating System/OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Any additional tweaks to the settings will need to be made based on the system's specifications. In fact, players can also adjust these accordingly to run perfectly on their individual builds. However, the recommended settings listed below take into consideration that fans at least have the minimum settings requirement to play the game.

Recommended In-Game Settings

Display mode: Exclusive Full-screen

Screen Resolution: 1920×1080

FIDELITYFX Super Resolution 1.0: OFF

Render Scale: 100%

HDR: OFF

VSYNC: OFF

ASYNC Compute: ON

Reduce Mouse Lag: OFF

Anti-Aliasing: Medium

Shadow Detail: Low

Reflection Detail: Low

Draw Distance: Medium

Texture Detail: Medium

Water Detail: High

Ambient Occlusion: ON (optional)

Motion Blur: OFF

Tessellation: OFF

Obscurance Fields: OFF

If Sniper Elite 5 players do have the minimum requirements for the game but are still facing a significant drop in frames when playing the game, then the first solution would be to update the graphics drivers.

The latest franchise entry has been quite a success, and fans are clearly enjoying the variety of missions and challenges that the new game brings to the table. While players may also choose to reduce the resolution of the game, this is not recommended as the game will not be enjoyable below a certain resolution threshold.

Moreover, VSYNC is also something that some might choose to leave ON, especially if they are experiencing a significant amount of screen tear. However, doing so is very taxing on the frames and can lead to performance drops.

