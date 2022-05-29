Bolt Cutters and Crowbars in Sniper Elite 5: How to obtain and use them in the shooter

One of the best features of Sniper Elite 5 is how it allows players to go about their plans of infiltration and assassination in whichever way they choose.

Exploration is one of the critical aspects of Rebellion Development’s latest franchise entry. It makes it a rather rewarding process as it opens up new avenues and ways that players can use to tackle the mission at hand.

Sniper Elite @SniperElite



You are less visible to enemies in the shadows!



What's been your most memorable takedown so far? 🤔 Operating from the shadows, we seek to destroy Operation: Kraken.You are less visible to enemies in the shadows!What's been your most memorable takedown so far? 🤔 Operating from the shadows, we seek to destroy Operation: Kraken. 👀💡 You are less visible to enemies in the shadows!What's been your most memorable takedown so far? 🤔💭 https://t.co/VeXkI6hfh6

While exploring the various parts of a map during a mission, players will often come across locked doors and containers, containing valuable resources and key items.

However, to access these locked spaces, fans will first need to get their hands on Bolt Butters and Crowbars. These items are a bit hard to come by in Sniper Elite 5 missions, but today’s guide will look to help talk about how players will be able to get them every time they start a new mission.

How to obtain and use Bolt Cutters in Sniper Elite 5

1) Obtaining Bolt Cutters

Bolt Cutters are resources that players will find strewn over the map as soon as the mission starts. Hence, they will need to be searched for as they are not something players will be able to unlock and slot into their loadout.

Bolt Cutters will usually be found near workbenches on the map or near areas heavily guarded by enemies.

Fortunately, every map has several locations where players will be able to find Bolt Cutters, and they will only require the use of one to last them the entirety of the mission.

2) Using the Bolt Cutters

In Sniper Elite 5, Bolt Cutters are primarily used to cut padlocks to gain entry into rooms and containers. When fans approach a padlocked door with a Bolt Cutter in their inventory, an option will pop up asking them to pick the lock or break it with the cutter.

While breaking the locks is much faster than picking it, it does tend to make a lot of noise that might attract nearby enemies. Hence, players looking to go for a complete stealth run will first need to see if there are any enemies around before using the Bolt Cutters.

Finding and using the Crowbars in Sniper Elite 5

1) Obtaining the Crowbars

Much like Bolt Cutters, players will be able to obtain Crowbars all across the map and specifically near workbenches.

These are also non-consumable items, and players will need to get their hands on just one to last them the entirety of the mission.

2) Using the Crowbars

Crowbars in Sniper Elite 5 are primarily used to lift objects, as well as to open closed containers and remove obstructions like boards.

After having a Crowbar in their inventory, players will be prompted to dismantle or break open the object in question. Much like the Bolt Cutters breaking, it will be faster than dismantling. However, it will create a lot of noise and attract nearby enemies.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar