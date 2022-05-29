The Occupied Residence kill challenge in Sniper Elite 5: How to kill Friedrich Kummler

Sniper Elite 5 had a pretty successful launch last week, and fans of the franchise are loving some of the amazing gameplay and missions that Rebellion Developments’ latest title has to provide.

As a third-person, tactical-stealth shooter, Sniper Elite 5 does seem to pose a challenge for new players when it comes to certain missions in the game.

One such challenge is the Occupied Residence, where players will be tasked to infiltrate the chateau of Abelard Moller and eliminate an important Nazi target. The mission is to kill Friedrich Kummler and players will have to overcome the challenge with the utmost discretion.

Since many are finding the mission quite difficult to complete, today’s guide will look to simplify the challenge and help players infiltrate the chateau and take out Friedrich in an attempt to stop Operation Kraken. It will also help them obtain a brand new weapon.

How to complete the Occupied Residence kill challenge in Sniper Elite 5

As Friedrich Kummler is the mastermind behind Operation Kraken, for the sake of the narrative, he must be eliminated so as to stop the gears of war from taking off. However, in order to kill him in Sniper Elite 5, players will have to first locate him.

The enemy will be present inside the chateau and it’s advised that gamers don’t rush in to kill him immediately, but rather spend some time exploring the cellar for a workbench. They will be able to enter the cellar through the moat, which is one of the easiest access points into the chateau.

While there are multiple access points to the area all over the map, this one is the most accessible, and players who are new to the franchise will have an easier time through it.

After reaching the cellar, Sniper Elite 5 players will need to,

Clear the cellar first before they head to the ballroom above, where their target, Friedrich, will be waiting for them. While there are multiple ways of taking him out, the best would be to make it seem like an accident and use the chandelier in the ballroom to drop on him and kill him in an instant.

To be able to do so, players will first be required to make their way to the second floor where they will locate Friedrich, who will be busy talking to a soldier right in the middle of the room. Gamers will need to locate a switch that will activate the chandelier to drop on top of the target.

However, for the chandelier kill to be successful, Firedrich will need to be in the middle of the room. Players can either wait for him to walk around the area and eventually find himself below the chandelier, or they can just throw a bottle right below it to distract him and lead him to the centre.

As Friedrich will look to investigate the broken bottle, players will just be required to shoot the chandelier’s wench to drop it on top of him and kill him.

The chandelier kill is one of the easiest to pull off in Sniper Elite 5’s Occupied Residence kill challenge, and even new players will not have much trouble executing it.

