Why is Sniper Elite 5 unavailable on the Epic Games Store?

Epic Games Store is one among the many digital retailers that Sniper Elite 5 will be available on. The fifth instalment of the series has now been released worldwide on all major platforms, and the initial reception is quite positive.

However, there's a curious phenomenon that fans have observed - the game still reads "coming soon" on the Epic Games Store.

Erhan Karabulut @ErhanKrbLT #rebellion @SniperElite Why cancel all orders Sniper Elite 5 games on Epic Store Turkey @EpicGames ? Game is not delayed, not canceled, still 26.05.2022 is release date on offical Twitter page and on epic store page... Why?! This is really wrong.... #SniperElite5 Why cancel all orders Sniper Elite 5 games on Epic Store Turkey @EpicGames ? Game is not delayed, not canceled, still 26.05.2022 is release date on offical Twitter page and on epic store page... Why?! This is really wrong.... #SniperElite5 #rebellion @SniperElite https://t.co/yeMq8ukGc0

It's unclear why this is the case, as Sniper Elite 5 is usually available in all major locations. Neither Rebellion nor Epic has stated the main reason for this. If one has to guess, it probably has to do with one of the current sales that's going on. However, the game is still unavailable at the time of writing, and Rebellion has also informed what will happen to those who pre-ordered the title on Epic.

Sniper Elite 5 releases on all major digital retailers with the exception of the Epic Games Store

Sniper Elite 5 released worldwide on May 26, and is available on all major platforms. The game has also been provided as a Day One release on the Xbox Game Pass. After its release, fans reported how those who had bought the game on the Epic Games Store weren't able to access it.

More interestingly, no prior notice was released about such an occurrence, and hence, the reasons are quite unknown. The only reason seems to be the current sale that's going on Epic. The Mega sale allows users to get a 25% discount on any game that costs more than $15, without further conditions.

Wario64 @Wario64



use creator code Wario64 on checkout if you want to support, or some other code to support any other creator Epic MEGA Sale - includes unlimited 25% off coupons for game purchases $14.99 or more in cart (coupon will reload after eligible purchase) bit.ly/38B9P4I use creator code Wario64 on checkout if you want to support, or some other code to support any other creator #ad Epic MEGA Sale - includes unlimited 25% off coupons for game purchases $14.99 or more in cart (coupon will reload after eligible purchase) bit.ly/38B9P4Iuse creator code Wario64 on checkout if you want to support, or some other code to support any other creator #ad https://t.co/PYKT7JK15Z

By default, Sniper Elite 5 also falls under this category, but it's unclear if new releases were supposed to be included. This seems to be the reason why the game hasn't been released in the store yet. The Mega sale runs up to June 16, and it remains to be seen what will happen after that.

PC players shouldn't be too demotivated, as they can acquire it on Steam. All Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC will also be able to access it as part of the service's Day One release. Those who pre-ordered the game on Epic have reportedly been given a refund for their purchase.

Major features that players can enjoy in Sniper Elite 5

The latest game follows the same path as the earlier titles in the franchise and takes players to a wonderful world of sniping and tactical warfare. The recent release inherits great features from previous games and builds on them as players play as US rangers.

There's a vast array of real-life locations that can be found in the game that rely on photorealistic environments. Players can play the campaign independently or with a co-op partner as they aim to topple a Nazi plot.

The fun part of the game is the enhanced kill cam, which can lead to intense killing sessions. The game will also allow players to fully customize their weapons as per their choices. While players worldwide can enjoy all of this, Epic Games Store users will have to wait to get their hands on the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan