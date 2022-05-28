10 tips and tricks for Sniper Elite 5 beginner marksmen to look out for

Rebellion Development's latest game, Sniper Elite 5, is its most ambitious title. The newest entry in the iconic history-based sniping series features massive maps and fun ways to execute enemies.

Longtime fans will find this familiar territory, with much of the framework akin to Sniper Elite 4.

Sniper Elite @SniperElite



Sniper Elite 5 is OUT NOW! Go with honour, soldiers!



For any support-related questions



FAQ:

Support: The time has finally arrived to pick up your rifle and end Operation Kraken once and for all.Sniper Elite 5 is OUT NOW!Go with honour, soldiers!For any support-related questionsFAQ: reb.to/SE5FAQ Support: reb.to/SE5Support The time has finally arrived to pick up your rifle and end Operation Kraken once and for all. 👀Sniper Elite 5 is OUT NOW! 🚨 Go with honour, soldiers!For any support-related questions 👇 💬 FAQ: reb.to/SE5FAQ🎮 Support: reb.to/SE5Support https://t.co/T2ZNPiGMVu

However, newbies will have lots to trudge through here. The series is known for having a decent learning curve when it comes to gameplay, particularly compared to other shooters. This is especially true when playing at higher difficulties.

So here are some tips to help newcomers tighten their grip on their snipers as they delve into 1944 France to take down a secret Nazi operation.

Ten helpful pointers for Sniper Elite 5 beginners

1) Stealth is key to survival

Sniper Elite 5 is, by all means and purposes, a stealth game. Of course, players do have the option to go Rambo and gun down every foe in sight. However, the large number of enemies, including enemy snipers, can make quick work of protagonist Karl Fairburne.

Therefore, non-lethal takedowns (or using items like bottles), silenced weapons, and silenced ammo are crucial to avoid detection. Stealth (and a non-lethal approach) is also rewarded with bonus points.

2) Exploration is rewarding

Sniper Elite @SniperElite No nazi is safe...



No sleep tonight.



Fairburne has landed. No nazi is safe...No sleep tonight.Fairburne has landed. https://t.co/FCFt9s6J6i

As mentioned before, the open-world maps are pretty large in scope. There are many collectibles to find, side objectives to engage in, and enemies to take down.

Users can gather intel via collecting documents across locales or eavesdropping on enemy conversations. On that note, they must ensure to use vantage points to keep track of enemies.

Gamers also have several options when stealthing around, like shimmying across ledges, climbing vines, and using ziplines.

3) Invasions are a thing and can be toggled as per preference

Sniper Elite @SniperElite



See the battle through the eyes of your enemy in Sniper Elite 5's Invasion Mode.



Find Out More & Wishlist | Allies vs Axis takes on a whole new meaning.See the battle through the eyes of your enemy in Sniper Elite 5's Invasion Mode.Find Out More & Wishlist | reb.to/SE5Invasion Allies vs Axis takes on a whole new meaning. See the battle through the eyes of your enemy in Sniper Elite 5's Invasion Mode. Find Out More & Wishlist | reb.to/SE5Invasion https://t.co/Dk08k0FW3p

FromSoft's Dark Souls series is known for many things, including its invasion PvP feature, allowing others to hunt down the host. Sniper Elite 5 emulates that idea with Axis Invasion, where players can infiltrate gamers' level, playing as an Axis sniper.

This adds a sense of tension that wouldn't be otherwise present with its bot AI, but it is still up to users if they want that increased risk factor of being eliminated by a sentient hunter.

4) Employ surroundings to your advantage

Sniper Elite @SniperElite Use moments of calm to collect yourself and plan your next move. Your preparation could be decisive in the success of your objective. Use moments of calm to collect yourself and plan your next move. Your preparation could be decisive in the success of your objective. https://t.co/YDC9icr12d

The environments of Sniper Elite 5 offer a gold mine of opportunities. These include Sneaking through tall grass, masking gunshots via external noise sources (like generators), or taking out spotlights to reduce enemy visibility.

These viable tactics go a long way in helping users become marksmen snipers with their unique playstyles.

5) Invest in skills to ease the journey

Take your pick (Image via Rebellion Developments)

The game offers numerous perks that gamers can pick to help stealth runs go a little smoother. These include Steady Hand, which stabilizes aim when ADSing (aiming down sights), or Cardio, which reduces the rate at which the heart rate increases. It will allow Fairburne to run a little longer before catching his breath.

6) Head to workbench for weapon modification needs

Sniper Elite @SniperElite



Full Video | Fall in troops! With thousands of World War II reference images and audio recordings, find out how @I_W_M @Royal_Armouries and military historian @BruceCrompton helped us ensure maximum authenticity in Sniper Elite 5.Full Video | youtu.be/dy4ShfYhIX8 Fall in troops! With thousands of World War II reference images and audio recordings, find out how @I_W_M, @Royal_Armouries and military historian @BruceCrompton helped us ensure maximum authenticity in Sniper Elite 5.Full Video | youtu.be/dy4ShfYhIX8 https://t.co/RTl6kgYdJM

Weapon customization plays a more prominent role than ever before in Sniper Elite 5. Players can employ workbenches scattered throughout levels to customize their weapons as needed, all of which are authentically designed.

Some specific weapon and attachment unlocks can only be done via these workbenches. Overall, there is a lot to modify here: barrels, stocks, muzzles, name it. But each option has its advantages and disadvantages, so users should keep that in mind.

7) Sniping can be hard to grasp at first

Sniper Elite @SniperElite



Last chance to pre-order: We've waited so long, but the wait is almost over. Two days remain.Last chance to pre-order: reb.to/SteamPreOrder We've waited so long, but the wait is almost over. Two days remain.Last chance to pre-order: reb.to/SteamPreOrder https://t.co/xBGKYeeSQK

Sniping in this title is not as easy as pointing and shooting. Gamers will have to keep track of various elements, especially at harder difficulties, particularly bullet drop affected by factors like wind and distance.

The heart system is also another feature to manage and is affected by Empty Lung (holding breath allows steadier and easier shots but is governed by the heart rate).

With proning also helping towards a stabler aim, all these elements combine to create a very immersive and realistic experience.

8) Map is your best friend

This one should be obvious. Sniper Elite 5's map keeps track of many elements, including enemy positions, the noise made, points of interest, and areas of enemy alertness influence. Users must be sure to keep an eye glued to it or at least check it every now and then as it provides info at a glance.

All in all, it is what they will use most as they navigate the realistically portrayed places in-game.

9) Supplementary items can be handy in a pinch

Sniper Elite @SniperElite



Pre-Order Now | A little distraction is all you will need to avert attention from your position. With the odds sometimes stacked against you, will you tackle your opposition head on or stick to the shadows?Pre-Order Now | reb.to/SERebellion A little distraction is all you will need to avert attention from your position. With the odds sometimes stacked against you, will you tackle your opposition head on or stick to the shadows?Pre-Order Now | reb.to/SERebellion https://t.co/VSxH8RraAf

Besides weapons, Karl has access to various other items. These include bandages and medkits for healing and even offensive ones, like traps and mines.

Using a distraction (such as an explosion) and setting up a mine at a choke point can be a great way to dispose of a bunch of nearby patrols. Decoys can also help ambush distracted foes.

10) Ensure loadout fits your playstyle

Sniper Elite @SniperElite A prototype submachine gun that was only manufactured in small numbers and was issued to resistance fighters throughout Europe. It's rapid fire and short range made it a deadly alternative to other wartime SMG's such as the Sten. A prototype submachine gun that was only manufactured in small numbers and was issued to resistance fighters throughout Europe. It's rapid fire and short range made it a deadly alternative to other wartime SMG's such as the Sten. https://t.co/8ColFLU10y

Gamers will be able to customize the type of gear and items they can take to every level. They may experiment with various firearms (ranging from snipers and pistols to SMGs and rifles) and choose those they're comfortable with.

But best of all, enjoy the experience that Sniper Elite 5 has to offer, whether sneaky or guns-blazing.

Note: This list reflects the author's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer