8 new Fortnite creative maps that help players edit better

Fortnite being a huge platform for players to compete with each other has inspired them to improve. Players worldwide learn different strategies and techniques to have an advantage over their opponents. Different kinds of skills and mechanics are required to compete against opposing loopers.

Editing is a vital component to learn while playing Fortnite. These edits help you create a better environmental advantage and have the opportunity to strike. It also helps in tarping, which is usually used in endgame scenarios.

Competitive Fortnite takes this vital area much into consideration due to its use and output displayed.

8 Fortnite creative maps to practice editing in 2022

1) Piece Control+Aim created by Xanex_insta (1611-0113-8283)

Building and editing helps complex skill elements such as piece control. Piece control provides a major environmental advantage against the opponent. The following map helps you edit in some scenarios where it could lead you to piece control. Side by side, it also has the aim practice area available.

2) Raider's Mechanics Training V2 (7792-9543-4234)

Raider is a well-known creative warrior who has been one of the best and fastest editors in Fortnite. He has also released several creative maps in order for the player base to practice and improve their skills in editing as well.

This map focuses on every type of mechanic, including editing skills and techniques. It's a good map for both experts and beginners.

3) X-Power Editing map (3188-7071-2917)

This map consists of a long edit course. What makes this map so special is that it covers all the important basic techniques needed to edit even at an amateur level. As players improve, the time taken to complete the course will decrease. This also works out as a non-stop warm-up for pro players before getting into matches.

4) New pro player training ground (4040-9456-5924)

This Fortnite creative map is completely based on beginners turning into pros. It deals with loopers who have just started the game and want to learn the concept of editing and improve in it. It covers a wide range of movements and courses that are really helpful for amateur players.

5) Edit Wars (0425-4152-9819)

Edit wars is a fun way to improve in editing. It should be played by two or more players together who will compete to edit faster. This helps in hand eye coordination and reflexes in editing. It is a new gaming concept that was introduced by the community and has been popular ever since.

6) 1v1 Edit Race (6577-8415-3636)

Edit races are to add a competitive edge while improving one’s editing skills in Fortnite. This 1v1 urges the loopers to complete the same editing course before the opposing player does. It adds a competitive element against other loopers while also giving an advantage to practicing and experiencing high-tense scenarios.

7) Sliding Edits (9278-0216-4446)

In the latest Fortnite Chapter 3, players have seen that the sliding mechanics have been popular ever since. It has recently become important for players to both learn to build and edit while sliding.

Specialized maps such as these help in editing and building at the same time while sliding. This provides more confidence in real games and gets them one step ahead of the enemy.

8) Xerex60 Editing Map (3739-6759-3380)

This map focuses on specific build types to edit on. This includes other combinations as well such as pyramids, floors, ramps, walls, etc. This helps in creating precise movements and crosshair placement. It also minimizes the risk of whiffing edits in Fortnite matches.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul