New Fortnite sliding glitch is allowing players to faze through boxes in Chapter 3

After a long wait, Epic Games finally added sliding to Fortnite Chapter 3. This has truly altered the movement mechanics in the battle royale game. Players can practice different sliding maneuvers and essential techniques to make the best use of this feature.

Out of all the different ways players can use sliding in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, there is certainly one that stands out. This special technique allows players to faze in enemy structures while sliding into them. This catches opponents off-guard while players can take them down.

To faze through boxes, players need to rely on a sliding glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. This glitch helps them break structures and pass through them. However, it can be very tricky to perform, and it might take Loopers a few tries to perfect.

Granbe ⚡️ @GranbeFN FORTNITE SLIDING IS AMAZING



WEEEEEEE FORTNITE SLIDING IS AMAZINGWEEEEEEE https://t.co/ilsdNRlSsM

How to use the new Fortnite sliding glitch in Chapter 3

To make the sliding glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 work, players will have to ensure a clear path between them and the enemy box. Players will also have to ensure that the health of the box is extremely low so that they can destroy it in a single shot.

Once players have the momentum and the perfect opportunity, they can follow the step-by-step guide below:

Place a cone in front of the enemy structure. Start running from the backside of the cone and slide once you reach the top. Shoot the wall as you're sliding to break it and enter inside. Place another cone once you're inside to protect you from the enemy.

Players can also start shooting at the enemy structure while sliding to time it perfectly with the moment they faze through the box. Players will have to practice this sliding glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 before starting to use it in matches.

Effectively use sliding in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Sliding in Fortnite Chapter 3 can be used by Loopers to change the way they play the game. It is a myth that sliding makes players move faster. On a flat surface, sliding is as quick as running. However, players can truly make of sliding when going downhill since it is much faster than running.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sliding right after landing will also help players make up for any missed distances while dropping. It can help players grab any nearby weapons before their enemies. There are a lot of things players can do with the sliding mechanics in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar