Fortnite YouTuber makes everyone's head spin with editing skills like no other

Editing and building in Fortnite are some of the major aspects that a player has to learn before surviving in the Battle Royale format of the game. This is what separates Fornite from other titles of the same genre.

Every player practices building alongside editing skills as they go hand in hand. One such player showed off his editing skills that are so fast, they make a viewer's head spin.

Fastest Fortnite editor yet?

A Fortnite YouTuber named Ruger from Team Devour was playing the usual Champions League arena match like any other. Falling short of mats, holding a victory crown and good loot in his inventory, the player goes into hyper beast mode when he speculates a 1v1.

He rushes the player while building towards him using metal pieces and creates a tunneling edit path over a water stream. Rushing his opponent, the player boasts about his Iron Man skin and is ready to clutch the win.

Just as he makes multiple edits in 6 seconds, when he is about to make the last one, he lets his opponent heal for a bit and then hits him with a head shot to secure the win.

Player lets his opponent use a small shield potion before eliminating him (Image via YouTube/Ruger)

In this clip, advanced editing techniques like Tunneling, Tarping, One-by-One and double/triple edits can be seen. These techniques can benefit a player to win a 1v1 fight scenario in Fortnite Battle Royale. Pro Players primarily improve their editing and building skills and then shift their focus to aiming skills.

Why is editing relevant in the game?

Editing has been an important element in Fortnite since pro players started using and evolving it. Some players take it to a whole new level and start mastering that technique and mechanics to be one of the top builders or editors.

Pros like Mongraal and Bugha are known for their fast editing techniques and their control over pieces. They usually play a dominating piece control game which is fast and proves why they are few of the top competitive players in the community.

Also Read Article Continues below

These techniques also help them in building fight scenarios and offer them an advantage over their opponents. One can practice their edits in various creative maps that can be found on YouTube. Pro editors grind and practice on these maps and courses to perfect and refine their editing style so they can end up as the Last Man Standing in their matches.

Edited by R. Elahi