Macros in Fortnite: How players edit their build over 100 times in a single second

There are several battle royale games in the community and Fortnite is definitely one of the most popular of them. Each battle royale title has its own set of attributes that makes it different from the rest. For Fortnite, that attribute is the ability to build structures in the game.

Editing builds is one of the most significant features of Fortnite. This feature can hugely influence the result of a match as these structures not only provide cover for gamers, but can also be used to trap enemies.

Several gamers claim to have edited their builds 100 times in a second and this has raised several questions within the community since it is technically impossible to accomplish such a task.

Macros in Fortnite are illegal and shouldn't be used in the game

Editing over a 100 builds in one second is no joke. Even players who are experts in editing builds in Fortnite fail to achieve such a feat. Apparently, several gamers have managed to do this in the game.

Contrary to popular belief, these gamers are not exceptionally talented. They are able to perform such actions in Fortnite due to a special algorithm called Macros.

Macros are specially programmed algorithms that can be implemented within the game to influence the actions of the in-game character. Generally, gamers use Macros to enhance their edit build feature in Fortnite and certainly get an added advantage over their opponents who struggle to keep up with the pace.

Builds in Fortnite are of immense significance as they influence gameplay. Players often rely on edit builds, especially later in the game, to decide between that Victory Royale and second place. Therefore, it seems obvious that gamers will be tempted to use any method possible to edit builds faster in Fortnite.

The incredible speed of editing builds provided by macros often entice gamers to try them out. Unless the developers scan the system thoroughly, the algorithm is virtually undetectable and is still considered a method to cheat one's way to victory.

Using Macros is considered using unfair means to gain an advantage and is similar to using hacks in the game.

Using such unfair means takes away the fun and entertainment of Fortnite. The game was developed so that gamers can enjoy the battle royale mode with friends and possibly claim that Victory Royale. However, using hacks such as Macros kills this purpose and ends the thrill of having a hard-fought victory. Therefore, gamers should refrain from using these methods in Fortnite and play the game with a spirit of sportsmanship and dedication.

