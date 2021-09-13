How to get Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Victory Royale umbrella

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has introduced a new Victory Royale umbrella for players, called "Umbrella of the Last Reality". It is a part of the Cubed set, and has an interesting description that reads:

We'll always have Cubetown.

The new Victory Royale glider fits perfectly with the "Cubed" theme for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Here's how players can unlock it for free.

Win a game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 to get Umbrella of the Last Reality

Just like previous seasons, players need to claim a Victory Royale in order to unlock the season exclusive umbrella.

It is worth noting that a victory in game modes such as Team Rumble does not count. Players must win a game in Solos, Duos or Squads to get the Umbrella of the Last Reality.

"Umbrella of the Last Reality" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ATdcUCVogK — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) September 13, 2021

What is the 'Last Reality' in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

As mentioned earlier, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is expected to revolve around the return of Kevin the Cube. A plethora of cubes are now scattered around the island, and even a blue variant of it was seen in Operation Sky Fire.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that the Victory Royale glider also has a Kevin the Cube theme. Despite being a free reward, it has a very attractive design and players should definitely try their best to unlock it.

Interestingly, many players noticed that the umbrella's name mentions "The Last Reality". As per Fortnite lore, The Last Reality is the alien race that tried to invade the island in Chapter 2 Season 7.

Even though Dr. Slone defeated The Last Reality during Operation Sky Fire, she was unaware that the aliens possessed a large number of Kevin the Cubes that have now fallen on the island.

Kevin the Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

Hence, it seems like the battle between the IO, Dr. Slone, Agent Jonesy and The Last Reality will continue in Chapter 2 Season 8. The Foundation was also spotted in the story trailer, and it will be exciting to see if the Seven also returns during the ultimate showdown toward the end of this season.

