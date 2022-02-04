Why most Fortnite players fail to edit fast & how can they improve?

Fortnite provides enjoyable gameplay for different kinds of players from all around the world. While enjoying the game, loopers need to practice and make a decisive approach towards different combat situations.

One of the main assets of a good gameplay is that players need to learn how to build and edit. These mechanics improve the overall performance of the loopers and has become a necessity in the recent chapter.

As Fortnite progresses over the years, several pro and underrated players have discovered and made different combinations of these mechanics, regarding edits on builds. There are several editing paths and techniques that some loopers are not able to perform, while others are masters at it.

Importance of Fortnite Editing skills

Editing becomes the next step when players are comfortable in building. Editing of a build in Fortnite basically aims to change the geometry or layout for that particular build.

Players either need to find the opening to shoot at their opponents or make a way for themselves to move around, without destroying their own builds.

These building edit mechanics can also be used to confuse the opponent or make it harder for them to track you in the right spot to shoot.

So much diversity in gameplay among streamers! When you reach the skill ceiling in most Battle Royales, every playstyle looks similar.When you reach the skill ceiling in Fortnite, every playstyle is so different because of all the potential high-ground and editing techniques.So much diversity in gameplay among streamers!

Different Fortnite Editing styles players aren't able to do

1) Triple edits

Triple edits are the most basic editing styles that were introduced in the game back in the initial days. This includes three builds simultaneously edited one after another. A lot of players in the community face trouble accomplishing this edit.

There are common issues that players face from different regions such as lag, lack of practice, or even the wrong technique.

2) Double edit box piece

The double edit box piece style can be a little tricky for some Fortnite players. This method features both editing and piece control of the opponent. The user has to box up the player and attempt a double edit on the spot to eliminate their opponent.

Various players either fail to attempt it or miss their shot, which in return causes the looper to panic. This editing style is also a very important component in having advantage over different types of opponents.

3) High-ground retakes and mechanics

High-ground retakes are a must-learn asset that a player needs to know or have practice of. They are basically a combination of various editing styles put together. These editing styles differ from player to player in different combinations.

Each play style or step taken by the Looper needs to be precise and decisive according to the combat situation. Players face difficulty in combining different editing styles and using the wrong technique to maximize the effect.

How to Improve in Fortnite Editing and avoid mistakes

1) Practice makes perfect

Practice is key in Fortnite. Players need to keep practicing and regularly attempt these techniques and editing styles, in order to familiarize their controls and position.

Top pro players playing in competitive matches also need daily practice in order to warm themselves up or perform to their best potential in a match. Daily practice of these editing styles will improve muscle memory and create confidence while playing against opponents in Fortnite matches.

2) Play Creative Edit Maps and courses

Creative provides various platforms and opportunities for players to practice in different editing courses. These editing courses have been designed by different Pro players for the community to practice and improve their game sense.

Different maps focus on different aspects of building which players can use to their advantage to practice every edit style.

3) Watch and learn from Professionals

Fortnite professionals are the pinnacle of showcasing the best skills in competitive matches. For players wanting to learn more and gain knowledge on different scenarios and editing styles, watching the professionals is the best option.

These professional players showcase and explain the easiest and most effective way of different editing styles. They can even mention some new techniques they invented which can definitely be practiced and used against opponents to get the upper hand.

