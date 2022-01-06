From Bugha to Mongraal: 6 strategies Fortnite pros use to win fights (& how to do them)

Fortnite Competitive is a whole new world for players. There's a whole different energy in the room when flipsiders go against one another to win big. New metas, strategies, locations for looting, tips and many more evolve the ever looping Fortnite Battle Royale.

Being a competitive player is all about proving to be the best of the best and making oneself worthy of Victory Royale. There are certain tips and tricks that Fortnite players such as Clix, Bugha, Mongraal, Benjyfishy and many more follow to increase their chances of winning.

How do the Fortnite Pros do it?

Fortnite Competitive has been influencing casual players to look at the game from a different perspective altogether. Cranking 90s, tunneling through builds, having piece control on their opponents, players learn from the pros and sweat it out in their games.

Here are a few tips on how they do it:

1) Draw a Loot Path

The first challenge that players face in the new chapter is adapting to the new map and POIs. The community usually needs some time to get familiar with all the locations on the map. The next thing they should do is pick a landing spot where there's a 100% chest spawn rate.

It is also a must for players to be aware of their surroundings that might help them in combat (like Spider-Man's webs that help players bounce off in Chapter 3 Season 1).

Top Fortnite players like Bugha scout different locations and choose their spot to get their hands on enough weapons for an early game fight.

2) Master at least 2 locations in the map for better flexibilty

Before any Cash Cup, all pro Fortnite players scout different POIs that they are comfortable with and can find a good loot in. It is crucial that a player knows where they are landing and can find a chest or run into a sweaty situation.

Once the player is familiar with their favorite spot, they can easily conquer it by eliminating their opponents who land there. Players need to frequently review their drop locations, which will be able to provide them with a gameplay advantage based on their skill set.

3) Running away is not a coward's move, it's a smart one

It is crucial for every player to experience intense combat situations in Fortnite Battle Royale. But sometimes things can get out of hand where a player might not be able to win their fight. In this scenario, carrying traversal loot such as Web-Shooters and Launchpads provides mobility and may help them escape situations where they might get eliminated.

Once escaped, harvesting more materials, reaching maximum HP and reloading weapons can help players face another challenge and turn the outcome in their favor.

4) Carry a Balanced Loadout

Fortnite Players need to be aware with their loadout. They must choose it wisely to best suit their capabilities to overthrow their opponent. Practicing every day with the same loadout will help players get comfortable with their items, especially in this new chapter of Fortnite.

It is recommended for players to carry a Consumable, Traversal Ability, Close Ranged and Long Ranged weapon to create a Balanced Loadout.

5) "Practice makes perfect"

Grinding Creative practice maps such as Realistics, Zone-Wars, 1v1s FFA, Box fights and many more can help the players face different combat scenarios and win them. Warming up in Creative mode before playing a Battle Royale match is an exercise Pros do to improve their alertness, muscle memory and quick decision making.

Once mastered, it can help Loopers develop more tactics to win games in Fortnite Battle Royale. Pros like Clix and Mongraal popularized Box fights to the player base and showed the benefits of how hard work and practice can pay off.

6) Using the Meta isn't unethical

Fortnite Chapter 3 is full of brand new Metas that players discovered in the first week itself. From Stinger SMG sprays to glitching out vaults, the community has used it to their advantage to get their Victory Crowns this season.

On the flip side, competitive pros saw their moment and started using it to their advantage in Arena game modes to win their matches.

Note: This article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi