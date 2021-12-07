Top 5 best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 has arrived with a new map that not only contains fresh locations but has also brought back OG POIs such as Shifty Shafts and Greasy Grove.

Loopers now have a ton of unexplored locations at their disposal, and here are five landing spots that they should prioritize for good loot and engaging gameplay.

Note: The list is subjective and is based on the writer's views.

Five best POIs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

1) Pawntoon boat

The Pawntoon boat has finally returned to Fortnite with Chapter 3 Season 1. It was originally added to the game during Chapter 2 Season 3, and was removed with the Marvel-themed Chapter 2 Season 4.

The Pawntoon boat, in the current season, is broken in terms of loot. It contains chests as well as two supply drops, and the loot obtained is more than enough for a solos game.

However, loopers must note that the Pawntoon boat doesn't have a fixed location. It spawns randomly in the ocean but spending some time to find it will always be worth the effort.

2) Sanctuary

It won't be a surprise if Sanctuary ends up becoming the best POI in the entirety of Chapter 3 because it contains a plethora of chest spawns, has good positioning, and is massive in area.

Another reason players can land on the Sanctuary is the Mythic MK Seven Assault Rifle that can be obtained by defeating The Foundation boss. Even though Epic Games might soon nerf the over-powered AR, it will remain one of the best weapons in the arsenal.

3) Seven Outposts

Just like the Imagined Order's Expedition Outposts in Chapter 2, Chapter 3 of Fortnite has Seven Outposts.

They are located at:

Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard

Northwest of Camp Cuddle - Outpost V

Southwest of Greasy Grove

South of the lake from Shifty Shafts

Northeast of the Daily Bugle

On the southern island in the bay on the east coast of Artemis

South of Condo Canyon

All the outposts in Fortnite Chapter 3 are good landing spots as they contain Seven Sentries similar to the IO guards from Chapter 2. Loopers can eliminate these henchmen easily and get the Rare Ranger Assault Rifle as a reward.

4) Vaults

There are seven vaults on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map. Players can find them in the Seven outposts mentioned above, but they have to open them first.

These vaults are located in well-protected areas with the Seven Sentries and loot. While opening a vault is much easier in duos, players can simply carry a fallen Seven Sentry member to open the vault in solos.

The vaults contain three chests that naturally guarantee a ton of great loot.

5) Chonker's Speedway

Chonker's Speedway is in the desert region, and not a lot of players are landing here at the moment. The loot and material from this POI can be easily gathered because of the lack of competition.

Players have reported that Chonker's Speedway offers some of the best loot in the Fortnite Chapter 3 map. It is also an open area, implying an abundance of crows.

Lastly, Chonkers Speedway has vehicles, and players won't face a lot of trouble while rotating.

All in all, landing on the aforementioned locations can help loopers in winning games during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Doing so will also reward them with Victory Crown that grants enhanced XP.

