How to get the free Victory Crown emote in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has finally arrived, introducing tons of new features, gameplay mechanics, characters and an entirely new island. Even the weapons are brand new, signifiying a huge change for Fortnite.

One of the most interesting introductions this season is the Victory Crown, which is an in-game item that players can have while they are alive. Here's how to get one, use it and unlock the free emote that comes with it.

Fortnite Chapter 3: Complete guide to the new Victory Crown

Fortnite players might have noticed that a few names appear in gold in the kill feed (and when thanking the bus driver). Those players have a Victory Crown, hence the gold coloring.

In Chapter 3, Victory Crowns are awarded to players who finish at or near the top of a match. Players don't have to win, but they need to come pretty close. Then, they'll be the ones with golden names as they will start the next match with it. The following placements will earn a Victory Crown:

Solo: Top four

Duos: Players in the top two

Trios: Winners

Squads: Winners

Iain Wilson @wilbossman First match of #Fortnite Chapter 3, grabbed a Victory Crown from another player then got a Crowned Victory Royale! First match of #Fortnite Chapter 3, grabbed a Victory Crown from another player then got a Crowned Victory Royale! https://t.co/Uckazp4HVx

Fortnite players will hold onto the Victory Crown as long as they're alive. If they get killed, they'll drop it for another player to potentially pick it up. That's how new players get them, though it is possible to just keep it indefinitely.

In order to get the emote, players have to do one simple task: win with the Victory Crown. Unfortunately, it doesn't help players on their quest to earn a Victory Royale, but if they're able to snag one with the crown intact, they'll unlock an exclusive emote.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey There is a "Crowning Achievement" Emote which will show your current win streak (plus a crown) on it There is a "Crowning Achievement" Emote which will show your current win streak (plus a crown) on it https://t.co/dFUE555vP6

The emote is titled Crowning Achievement and it will show off the number of wins players have received while having the Victory Crown. It's a nice flex for Fortnite players who routinely get Victory Royales.

